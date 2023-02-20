One person has died, another is hospitalized, after a crash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.
Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers were dispatched to the traffic crash near milepost 60 at approximately 6:23 p.m. Feb. 19.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Columbia County - Residents
|$70.00
|for 455 days
|Out of County - Residents
|$90.00
|for 455 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Chief delivered to your mailbox each week.
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Clatskanie Chief to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-503-728-3350.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy Your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! Your last FREE article. LOG IN or SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
One person has died, another is hospitalized, after a crash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.
Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers were dispatched to the traffic crash near milepost 60 at approximately 6:23 p.m. Feb. 19.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicated a military convoy traveling westbound on Highway 30 had stopped on the westbound shoulder to address an unknown mechanical issue.
A Humvee style vehicle associated with the convoy traveling eastbound had stopped in the eastbound passing lane.
Two National Guardsmen exited the stopped Humvee to aid the convoy in addressing the mechanical issue. One of the Guardsmen, 29-year-old Gonzalo Martinez III of Cleveland, TX was struck by an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup, operated by 72-year-old Richard L. Erickson of Clatskanie, who was also traveling in the left lane. The Chevrolet then crashed into the parked Humvee.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup and the military member were transported to St. John's Hospital in Longview. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup remains in stable condition and the military member, Martinez III, was pronounced deceased.
The highway was closed for approximately six hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriffs' Office, Clatskanie Fire, and ODOT.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.