A Westport resident was killed in a two vehicle crash along Highway 30 east of Astoria early Monday morning, July 19, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).
OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Hhigway 30 near milepost 87 shortly before 1 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Mazda Protege, operated by Joshua Johns, 36, of Westport, was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Kia Sorento operated by Joe Houston,63, of Ocean Park, WA.
Johns sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH). The passenger, Danielle Hammer, 40, of Westport, was transported to CMH for injuries.
Houston and passenger, Kathryn Matthai, 53, of Ocean Park, were both transported to CMH for treatment injuries sustained in the crash.
Highway 30, 10 miles east of Astoria, was closed from approximately 1 to 5:30 a.m. during the crash investigation. OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.