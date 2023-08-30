Oregon State Police (OSP) have released details of a fatal traffic crash along Highway 30 near Clatskanie, that has claimed one life and hospitalized another person.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28, OSP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 30, near milepost 59, in Columbia County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a gold Toyota Avalon, operated by 22-year-old Alexander Jovani Diaz Hernandez of Longview (WA), was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when, for unknown reasons, the Avalon crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a blue Subaru Impreza, operated by 21-year-old David Reeves of Clatskanie.
The operator of the Subaru, Reeves, was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of the Toyota, Diaz Hernandez, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The highway was impacted for six hours during the on-scene investigation. The investigation into the cause of the crash was on-going.
The Clatskanie Fire Department, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Departmemnt of Transportation (ODOT) assisted OSU with the crash investigation.
