Fatal Crash
Courtesy from OSP

Oregon State Police report two people died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near Vernonia.

Troopers and emergency responders were called to the site of the cash at milepost 74, north of NW Nowakowki Road, just after 3 p.m. Feb. 17

