Fatal Crash

All lanes of Highway 30 east of Rainier were closed for just over four hours due to the crash and law enforcement investigation.

 Courtesy from OSP

One person has died in a two-vehicle cash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash site on Highway 30 at milepost 41 at approximately 516 a.m. On Tuesday, June 20.

