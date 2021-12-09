Oregon State Police (OSP) report one person has died following a traffic crash on Highway 30 in the Clatskanie area.
OSP troopers responded at 6:51 p.m. Dec. 8, to a single vehicle roll over crash near milepost 59 on Highway 30.
According to the OSP log, the driver of a silver Ford SUV lost control of the vehicle, which went off the westbound shoulder and overturned multiple times. The passenger of the SUV was ejected during the crash and both occupants were transported to a hospital. The passenger succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.
The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and Washington State Patrol assisted OSP with further DUII investigation and conducted a blood draw. OSP conducted a crash reconstruction and the SUV was towed to secure storage. The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday, Dec. 9.
The deceased passenger was a 58-year-old Salem resident.
