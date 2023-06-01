Farmers Market Photo 1

Nearly 450 people attended the opening day of the Clatskanie Farmers Market in 2022.

The Clatskanie Farmers Market is returning for its 10th year this summer, and the people of Clatskanie and those transiting Highway 30 will have something to look forward to each Saturday through September.

The 2023 Saturday Farmers Markets begin June 3 and are conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Clatskanie’s Cope’s Park

Farmers Market photo 2

Fresh produce and pantry staples, art and crafts, body products, plants and starts, and food and drink options are offered by the vendors.
