The Clatskanie Farmers Market is returning for its 10th year this summer, and the people of Clatskanie and those transiting Highway 30 will have something to look forward to each Saturday through September.
The 2023 Saturday Farmers Markets begin June 3 and are conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Clatskanie’s Cope’s Park
The market was first established in 2014 in the community.
Executive Director Jasmine Lillich and her partner and Clatskanie Farmers Market Board President Brandon Schilling said they are excited about the continued growth of the market.
The Farmers Market became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in 2015 and received a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant in 2017. That grant has laid the groundwork for the farmers market as an established force with financial credibility.
Lillich and Schilling moved back to Clatskanie in March 2020 and took on leadership roles for the Clatskanie Farmers Market from the original founders. Their goal was to expand the number of vendors in the market and get more customers.
“So [the founders] decided to take a step back and step down from the board, and we assembled a whole new board with new energy, and some still founding members on that board, but we kind of reinvigorated and had a new vision for the farmers market,” Lillich said. “One: attract more vendors. Which is a desire; you want to go and find a lot of vendors when you go to a market, right? So that was a big goal. And two: attract more customers.”
Growth during COVID
Lillich said they have had great success in achieving those goals. Lillich and Schilling took on their roles for the market in November of 2020 after their first year as vendors. During COVID, Lillich said they didn’t see a big impact in participation in the market from customers or vendors.
The Clatskanie Farmers Market is part of the North Coast Food Trail, which is a tourism resource and guide to food-related businesses throughout the North Coast. Lillich said many of the Food Trail’s businesses grew rather than shrunk during the pandemic.
“For me, it’s been really amazing to sound the call to local producers and see all the amazing personalities come out of the woodwork who didn’t have a platform that they really could depend on or have the time to engage with,” Schilling said. “Now that there’s sort of this critical mass building, I think people are feeling a lot more comfortable to come out and incorporate their businesses and livelihood in a more communal fashion.”
The Famers Market saw an increase in new vendors and more excitement around local food and local goods due to supply chain disruption during COVID. They also saw an influx of customers. Lillich and Schilling are thankful for the infrastructure the market’s founders Darro Breshears-Routon, Steve Routon, Lynn Green, Sonia Storm-Reagan, Wanda Derby, Becky White, Kris Lillich, and Tracy Prescott-MacGregor laid.
“The last three years, I’ve just been so grateful to step into an organization that has been so well established. And be able to learn how a non-profit works, how it functions,” Lillich said. “I’ve written probably $140,000 worth of grants for the farmers market in the last two years. But that was all because of the founders.”
For opening day, the Farmers Market will have 26 vendors, up from 13 vendors on opening day last year. Lillich said they already have 42 vendors signed up to vend on different days throughout the season. Last year there were 446 customers on opening day, so she’s hoping for about 700 at the opening weekend this year. The vendors offer fresh produce and pantry staples, art and crafts, body products, plants & starts, and food and drink options.
Lillich and Schilling have enacted a variety of strategies to help get more participation and customers to the market. The Clatskanie Farmers Market has started throwing festival days where certain products are the focus for vendors.
“That has been part of our strategy is to have these themed festivals. And that’s a strategy for food hubs, too, is to really push when something comes in to harvest. Like apples, or garlic, or honey, to have a day around that to really push those sales because there’s an
abundance of that certain product at that time,” Lillich said. “Customers love it; vendors love it because they can get rid of this surplus that otherwise needs to be canned or preserved in some way if they don’t sell it all fresh.”
This year, there will be four festival days. The Spout Festival June 10 is directed at engaging kids. July 29 is the Pollination Celebration. August 19 is the Garlic Festival, which Lillich said is one of the most popular days, and drew over 800 customers last year. September 30 is the Harvest Festival, the season’s final festival day.
Lillich and Schilling have also enhanced the live music component of the Farmers Market. Through $2,000 grants from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition, the Farmers Market has been able to pay the musicians at the market and attract bigger bands to the market.
Supporting those in need
Keeping the Farmers Market accessible to customers and vendors is important, according to Lillich, who added that they have some of the lowest vendor fees in the state of Oregon, and she doesn’t want to raise the fees as a way to help vendors who may be experiencing economic hardship.
On the flip side of that, the market also accepts food assistance currencies. Customers can use their EBT SNAP card at the market and can also use EBT cash. Customers using EBT SNAP are eligible to receive up to $20 of “double up food bucks tokens.” This means that those using their EBT card for $20 will get a free $20 cash match for free produce.
Selected vendors also provide food assistance through the Farm Direct Nutrition Program, which is for people eligible for the Women Infants and Children program and senior citizens.
The Clatskanie Farmers Market also has a program to engage children where kids from ages 3-12 get a free “power of produce token,” which is a $2 produce token that kids can use to buy produce from farmers directly. The money to fund that program comes from the local Kiwanis Club.
Lillich and Schilling thanked the City of Clatskanie and Clatskanie’s Parks and Rec department for their support of the market and for getting it to the point it is today. Parks and Rec allows the market to use the park facilities for free. The city has allowed the market to have one business license that allows all the vendors to sell.
A message to the community
Lillich and Schilling said they couldn’t express enough gratitude to the community for making all of this possible. They said that without the community, the Clatskanie Farmers Market would not be a reality.
“The reason why the system works is because Clatskanie and Columbia County show up. And if they ever stop showing up, this won’t work,” Lillich said. “Direct-to-farmer sales matter significantly. There are no middlemen. There’s no extra transportation. We help with the producer’s marketing. It’s a system that really benefits our local farmers, and because we have such a broken food system in our country and really in our world, we need to buy direct from our farmers as much as we can.”
Lillich hopes in the coming years the Clatskanie Farmers Market will be acting as a support service for beginning and established farmers.
Find more information about the Clatskanie Farmers Market at https://www.clatskaniefarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.