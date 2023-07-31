Clatskanie Festival 1

This is the ninth year of the Clatskanie Festival.

 Courtesy photo from Lori Sherman.

The 2023 Clatskanie Festival will let the light shine this year, and organizer Lori Sherman hopes the event will bring the community out for a few days of fun and camaraderie.

The free festival designed with fun for the whole family takes place Aug. 4 to 6. The event features a Light Parade with this year’s theme, “It Takes a Village.”

Clatskanie Festival 2

The petting zoo offers kids a chance to get close with the animals.
