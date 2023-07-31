The 2023 Clatskanie Festival will let the light shine this year, and organizer Lori Sherman hopes the event will bring the community out for a few days of fun and camaraderie.
The free festival designed with fun for the whole family takes place Aug. 4 to 6. The event features a Light Parade with this year’s theme, “It Takes a Village.”
The community festival was founded nine years ago by Sherman and her husband Steve. Sherman and a small board of volunteers began planning the festival in January.
“It is a free family fun event. And we actually continued through COVID; we found ways to be creative, keep everybody safe, we did not have one COVID outbreak,” Sherman said. “It’s just to get the community together.”
The Grand Marshal for the Light Parade will be any and all volunteers of clubs, groups, and organizations. Sherman said the idea is to celebrate those volunteers who help make the community special.
Sherman said the Clatskanie Parks and Recreation Department has helped make the event possible by allowing Clatskanie City Park and the Clatskanie City Pool to be available for the festival.
The weekend will kick off with a free movie and free refreshments at dusk on Aug. 4 at Clatskanie City Park, be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. There will also be a book sale at the Clatskanie Library District at 11 Lillich Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
Full-on festival
On Aug. 5, the festival kicks into high gear with a full host of activities. There will be festival vendors in City Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as local musicians, a Make A Wish Well, and other fun for all age ranges. Sherman said there are 14 vendors signed up right now, but they are hoping for 20, and the booths are free to sign up for.
The vendors include a couple of enterprising youths who will be selling cookies and lemonade. Of course, the vendors are only part of the fun.
“We have free rock painting for kids, we have free face painting, we have free music all day, we have a pet parade and petting zoo,” Sherman said. “The Parks and Rec offers free open swim from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.”
For those who have a sweet tooth, there will also be a free cakewalk featuring baked sweets from Safeway and some of Stuffy’s II Restaurant’s famous giant cinnamon rolls, Sherman said.
The action on Aug. 5 will culminate with the evening Light Parade, which will start at 9:15 p.m. and will travel down Nehalem Street. Registration and lineup will take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sherman said they usually have between 18 and 22 floats, but people are welcome to register until the parade.
The festival wraps up Sunday, Aug. 6, with free “froggy races,” a community candlelight remembrance ceremony at City Park, and a community baptism at the Clatskanie River Inn’s swimming pool.
“We do free froggy races; everybody picks a frog and a number, we dump ‘em in the river, and the first one to cross the finish line, first place is $100, second place is a gift basket from Hi-School Pharmacy and a couple local businesses, and third place is a gift certificate to one of the local restaurants in town,” Sherman said.
The candlelight remembrance is something that started during COVID, but Sherman said they continued it because there is still a need.
“We added that during COVID, we had a lot of people having family members pass, and they had nowhere to remember or honor them,” Sherman said. “Funeral homes were shut, all kinds of things were shut. And so, we’re continuing that because there’s still a need.”
Community coming together
During COVID, Sherman said that they had around 280 people show up, and the event has only continued to grow since then. Since the festival began in 2014, one of the biggest changes Sherman has seen is the community’s involvement.
“We have local people and businesses: Piercing Arrow School, the Presbyterian Church, Safeway, all of the local businesses, Fultano’s, clear down to individual people [who] help and donate money or donate things to where we have free food in the park for the parade,” Sherman said.
Sherman said that people interested in entering the petting zoo, the pet parade, the nighttime parade, or vending during the event should reach out to her. The email for the festival is clatskaniefestival@hotmail.com. Sherman said, “The more the merrier!”
“With this, we just want to bring hope and light in a dark world, because it is getting darker. So that’s probably our main goal; to focus on family, to focus on community, to focus on each other,” Sherman said. “This year’s theme was an amazing one; it does take a village.”
