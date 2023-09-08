CMHS Sports

Clatskanie Football back on the gridiron.

 Courtesy from Rob Hilson

Clatskanie athletics are back for the fall season, and Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins gave the Chief an inside scoop on what he is excited about for the upcoming season.

The football, volleyball, and cheerleading programs have already started their seasons. Boys cross country has its first meet Sept. 23, and girls cross country will kick off Sept. 9. Girls soccer has teamed up with Rainier High School to compete in the 4A-1 Cowapa League.

0
0
0
0
0

