Clatskanie athletics are back for the fall season, and Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins gave the Chief an inside scoop on what he is excited about for the upcoming season.
The football, volleyball, and cheerleading programs have already started their seasons. Boys cross country has its first meet Sept. 23, and girls cross country will kick off Sept. 9. Girls soccer has teamed up with Rainier High School to compete in the 4A-1 Cowapa League.
“We have seen an increase in participation in all of our programs over the last several years and would like to continue that trend,” Tompkins said. “We want as many opportunities for kids, and with higher participation, we are able to offer more JV/JV2 opportunities.”
Coming into the fall season, Clatskanie High School is happy to boast continuity, with each of its fall coaches from last year staying on to lead the way this season. This fall will also mark the return of the cheerleading program at the school.
“We have our whole fall coaching staff returning for a second straight year and are excited to continue the work from last year,” Tompkins said. “We have added back cheerleading, that will be coached by CMHS Special Education Teacher Kaylee Jones. We are excited to have them on the sidelines for our upcoming season(s).”
After a second consecutive summer of renovations at the high school, Tompkins is excited about the improvements that have been made and the opportunities the completed work will afford the athletics programs and the community.
“We have many nice improvements to the facilities, none more needed than the freshly paved parking lot. We are excited to get the community into our sporting events and enjoy the benefits of the work that has been done,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said that the teams will be looking to build off last year, and across the different programs, that means different goals for each of the teams.
Football
“Football made the state playoffs last year and would like to put themselves in the same opportunity by finishing in the top 3 in our league,” Tompkins said.
Clatskanie Football had a tough game in their first showing of the season, losing to Willamina 40-7, but will look to rebound as they continue their non-league portion of the schedule against North Douglas / Yoncalla on Sept. 8.
Volleyball
“Volleyball made it to the district playoffs last year and would like to have an opportunity to get to go to the state playoffs,” Tompkins said.
In their first six games, the Tigers have gone 4-2 under Head Coach Amanda Baker. The team played well at their preseason non-league tournament, notching wins over Rainier, Delphian, and Sheridan. After a loss in their last non-league game to Warrenton, Clatskanie rebounded with a win in their first league game with a 3-0 win over Faith Bible / Life Christian.
Cross Country
“Cross Country would love to get a top 20 finisher at Districts and have enough participation to have a full team,” Tompkins said.
Both the boys and girls cross country teams are coached by Zach Davis. The boys will be competing in the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1, which will see them compete with the likes of Knappa, Nestucca, and Vernonia. The girls team will battle it out with programs such as Nestucca, Knappa, Vernonia, and Rainier in the 3A/2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1.
Girls Soccer
“Girls soccer ended their season last year with a win and has already started off the season 2-1. They look to continue developing this program under Coach Eric Smythe,” Tompkins said Sept. 5.
Though they took a tough loss to Oregon Episcopal on Sept. 5, the team sits at 2-2 currently and will look to finish their non-league portion of the schedule on a high note against Corbett Sept. 14.
Getting involved
Clatskanie Athletics is going strong this fall, with good participation numbers and some promising early season results. Tompkins emphasized that these types of opportunities bring value to the student-athletes but wouldn’t be possible without the community.
“We feel that extra curricular activities have a huge impact on the success and well-being of our students and appreciate everyone that comes together to help the children of our community experience the joy of sport,” Tompkins said.
While the focus of fall sports is on the athletes competing on the field and between the lines, the events wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help, and Tompkins said that they are seeking volunteers to help keep the events running smoothly.
“Every sporting event requires a large volume of volunteers that are seen and unseen,” Tompkins said. “A huge thanks to our Booster Club, Scoreboard operators, announcers, chain gang, flaggers, custodians, crowd supervision, ticket takers, field prep, and clean-up crews. We are always in need of volunteers! If you are interested in getting involved, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Ryan Tompkins at rtompkins@csd.k12.or.us.”
