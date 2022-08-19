The Columbia County Fairgrounds is set to receive $277,777 for building renovations.
The funding will come from Business Oregon and is expected to be used to build a pole barn or to repair the fairground buildings’ roofs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our E-Editions and content on thechiefnews.com.
The Chief E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Get your first 30 days FREE when you sign up for Full Access Digital here.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Chief delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes Full Digital Access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Columbia County Residents
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$80.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Clatskanie Chief to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-503-728-3350.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy Your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! Your last FREE article. LOG IN or SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Columbia County Fairgrounds is set to receive $277,777 for building renovations.
The funding will come from Business Oregon and is expected to be used to build a pole barn or to repair the fairground buildings’ roofs.
“The pole barn is a barn supported by poles with a roof,” Columbia County Fair representative Hanna Russell said. “Each year we have to rent a tent to conduct the annual youth livestock auction during the summer fair. With the pole barn, we would not have to rent the tent.”
Russell said the Columbia County Fair Board is expected to review whether to use the $277,777 for the pole barn, or to repair aging roofs on all the fairgrounds buildings. That decision could come within the next few months.
Where the cash comes from
Business Oregon received $10 million in tax-exempt lottery bond funding during the 2019-2021 legislative session to provide grants for capital improvement projects to county fairground facilities.
Each of Oregon’s 36 counties celebrate a county-specific fair which is either hosted at the fairgrounds or at a venue that contracts with the county fair board to host the fair.
The first bond sale supporting the lottery bond funding took place in spring 2022 and provided $5 million, with the remaining $5 million to become available with the next bond sale, anticipated in spring of 2023.
Some of the grantees will receive funding in 2022 and the remaining grantees will be funded after the spring 2023 bond sale.
Following discussions with the Oregon State Fair Association and legislative representatives associated with the appropriation, it was agreed the funds would be distributed evenly to the applicants, yielding $277,777 for each grantee.
The projects completed with this funding must be used for direct capital improvement project costs. Capital construction includes, but is not limited to:
The Columbia County Fairgrounds is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. For more information. Call 503-397-4232.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.