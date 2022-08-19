The Columbia County Fairgrounds is set to receive $277,777 for building renovations.

The funding will come from Business Oregon and is expected to be used to build a pole barn or to repair the fairground buildings’ roofs.

County Fair

The county fair board could use the grant for a pole barn to conduct the annual youth livestock auction at the summer fair.
