A Scappoose man has been taken into custody following a weekend investigation that led to several homes being evacuated and explosive experts being called to the scene.
On Dec. 18, an OSP from the St. Helens worksite stopped a vehicle operated by Richard Gundy-Hampton in the 33000 block of Sequoia St. in Scappoose. The stop occurred next to the residence where Gundy-Hampton lived. Gundy-Hampton, 29, was a subject of interest in a domestic violence incident that occurred in Clackamas County.
During the contact with Gundy-Hampton, OSP troopers discovered evidence of methamphetamine possession, weapons possession and that he had been potentially manufacturing a destructive/explosive device. Detectives from the OSP Criminal Investigative Division responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicle.
Soon after beginning their search, investigators located suspicious items in the garage indicating that Gundy-Hampton had been manufacturing highly explosive materials inside the garage of the residence. The search of the scene stopped and explosive experts from Oregon State Police, the FBI, Portland Police Bureau and Gresham Police Department responded to the scene to assist.
Explosive experts and investigators continued their investigation Saturday and Sunday, identifying six items containing explosives, which were disposed of on scene. Numerous other items were also transported from the scene by the OSP Explosives Unit for later disposal off site.
The safe disposal of the items discovered in the residence required approximately 10 neighboring residents to be evacuated from their homes during the day Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the explosives, investigators seized a large number of firearms, illegal firearms parts and illegal drugs from the scene.
Gundy-Hampton faces multiple charges, including manufacturing of an explosive device. He was lodged Dec. 18, at the Columbia County Jail. Gundy-Hampton is currently being held at the Columbia County Jail on $5,000,000 bail.
OSP said all the residents displaced by the investigative activities and explosives disposal have been allowed to return to their homes and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.