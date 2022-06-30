Following citizens’ complaints, the City of Clatskanie is moving forward to hire a code compliance officer as part of the newly adopted city budget.
There are several areas around the city where property, which includes dwelling and vehicles, are not following city code or ordinances, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
The citizens complaints include people not mowing their lawn, vehicles or RVs parked in the streets for weeks at time, yards with a lot of debris, and residents that don’t have garbage service, according to Hinkelman.
“The purpose of the officer will be to follow up with the citizens’ complaints regarding residence and other matters that need to be enforced,” he said. “The officer will take a burden off the sheriff’s office so that deputies may concentrate on law enforcement matters instead of code enforcement.”
Clatskanie contracts with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in the city.
“The public complaints are steady, and the current issue is having staff time by law enforcement to address the complaints,” Hinkelman said. “Sometimes we don’t get things corrected in a timely manner because of law enforcement priorities. It is a matter of health and safety of everyone in our community.”
Enforcement and education
Code violators could face fines for not complying.
“The city has the authority to fine violators $100 per day, per violation,” he said, “but that is the last resort. The purpose of the code enforcement officer will be to work with the violator to bring them into compliance and a fine would be the last resort.”
The code enforcement officer will also look for any issues that could be addressed in the city codes, and the city council will review such issues for any adjustments that may be needed, according to Hinkelman.
Depending on experience, the city will pay the code enforcement officer $15 to $25 per hour. The officer would not be armed, according to Hinkelman, who said the position will be a year-round job, offering flexible hours. The highest amount of code compliance complaints usually come to the city’s attention during spring and summer, he said.
Clatskanie employed a code enforcement officer in July of 2018. The individual left in 2019.
“We were starting the recruiting process again, and then COVID hit, so the process was temporary halted,” he said.
The process to hire a new code enforcement officer could wrap up by the end of this month. Hinkelman said he is hopeful the new person will start after that process is finalized.
