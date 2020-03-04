Resting

This military helicopter made an emergency lading in Scappoose. Specific details about what forced the craft down have not yet been released.

 Photo / Courtesy of Scappoose Fire

No injuries reported after a military helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a field at Scappoose.

According to Scappoose Fire officials, they responded to a report of a downed military helicopter at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, March 2. The call ended up being an emergency landing with no injuries to the flight crew or damage to the helicopter.

The helicopter landed in a hay field and will remain there until replacement parts can be brought to the site.

Oregon State Police, Scappoose Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff, Scappoose Fire and Columbia River Fire & Rescue also responded to the incident

