Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter has issued an alert to district staff about malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites.
In an email, Carter cautions district staff and board members about opening such emails.
"Many of you are receiving a high number of COVID-19 related emails (vendor discounts, news updates, charity requests, etc)," Carter said. "While many of these emails are valid, we are seeing a significant uptick in emails containing malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites with the intent of tricking victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Ransomware attacks also appear to be on the upswing."
Carter is urging Rainier School employees and board members to exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19 related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and to be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to COVID-19.
Carter is recommending school staff and board members take the following precautions:
- Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments. Please use caution with email attachments and avoid social engineering and phishing scams.
- Use trusted sources—such as legitimate, government websites—for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.
- Do not reveal personal or financial information in email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.
- Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations.
See more about fraud and online scams at thechiefnews.com and follow developments of this story here online and in the Friday edition of The Chief.
