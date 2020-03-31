Oregon State Police is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the waste of a cow elk in Columbia County near Vernonia.
The elk was located on the morning of Saturday, March 28, on Weyerhaeuser property off Clear Creek Road near Timber Road, according to an OSP release. The elk is believed to have been killed close to the time of discovery.
Workers reported seeing a dark colored pickup with a white canopy driving in the area around the time the wasted elk was discovered. The pickup turned around and drove away when seen by workers.
The Oregon State Police is requesting that any person with information about this wasted elk to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-0776 and leave information for Trooper Ben Turner or at one of the TIP contacts below.
- TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)
- TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
