Rainier voters will be asked in the May 16 Special Election to approve a $49.4 million bond project for the Rainier School District.

Rainier School District residents have not passed a school bond since the one that built the current campus in 1978, according to information on the district’s website. Rainier school district has been in facility planning since Spring of 2021.

Vision

This is a conceptual drawing illustrating what the new school campus would look like.
