Voters will be asked to approve a four-year property tax that will appear on the May 16 Election ballot that would support seven new Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies
The new tax would be 29 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. A home taxed on a $400,000 assessed value would see $116 added to the home’s yearly property tax bill if the levy is approved.
What the levy would mean for public safety
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley believes the measure will address what he says has been a chronic staffing issue for a long time.
“For years, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been chronically underfunded and understaffed,” Pixley said This puts our Columbia County residents at risk as well as our Deputies and city police officers. Our deputies are dealing with over twice the number of calls for service per deputy per year as the officers in the busiest city in Columbia County. This levy would decrease that individual call load, provide for faster response times, and increase the safety for Columbia County residents.”
The CCSO Enforcement Division encompasses eight distinct service units with a total staff of 15 deputies, one detective, and one K-9, according to the CCSO website. Pixley saoid that the need for more deputies will help provide 24/7 coverage for all of Columbia County.
“Currently, St. Helens Police Department is the only 24/7 law enforcement in the county, which doesn’t help residents outside of the city limits,” Pixley said. “This levy would allow for county-wide 24/7 coverage. During the busiest hours of the day, deputies would be assigned to specific districts in the county (north county, south county, and Nehalem Valley), which would further reduce response times and provide better service to citizens.”
The base tax rate for county operations as of now is $1.39 per $1,000. Pixley wants to retain the current base tax, allowing the levy to supplement the existing tax revenue. County residents already pay another CCSO levy which funds jail operations at a rate of 58 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. This means that taxpayers would pay around 87 cents per $1,000 on both levies.
Under the new collective bargaining agreement between the CCSO and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Association, salaries have increased by 10 percent, according to Columbia County’s website. The salary increase means that the cost of hiring new deputies will also increase, according to Pixley.
Under the levy, the 29 cents per $1,000 will raise $1,868,330 in 2023, $1,953,433 in 2024, $2,042,434 in 2025, and $2,135,478 in 2026. The total is estimated as a levy of $7,999,685.
Pixley said that if the levy is not passed, the CCSO will not be able to add more deputies, and there will be issues with their service as a result.
“During the last election, residents were very clear that 24/7 patrol coverage was important to them,” Pixley said. “If this levy is not passed in May, then we will be unable to provide additional deputies. In addition, limited coverage hours, slow response times, and reduced citizen safety will continue to be an issue.”
