Oregon's historic 2022 gubernatorial race is generating lots of discussion in Columbia County and across the state as the three candidates maneuver for votes heading to the November 8 General Election.
To gain insight into the race, The Chronicle reached out to Jim Moore, Pacific University Associate Professor and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement.
The Chronicle: How is this race shaping up so far, who do you see as currently the most dominate candidate and why?
Jim Moore: A real three-way race has developed. It could have been Johnson as the also-ran (third-party candidates in Oregon tend to top out in the 5%–10% range—Ross Perot was the exception in the 1992 presidential election with 24%), but polling consistently shows that none of the contenders have more than about a third of the votes.
None of them are dominant. Main reason appears to be (no polling on this, but anecdotal evidence suggests) that partisan voters are sticking with their party nominees and Betsy Johnson is making inroads among partisan voters who are less firmly committed. The big question is where the unaffiliated voters are. That answer will take better polling or the actual election results to tell us.
The Chronicle: Does it appear to you that the Willamette Week article about Betsy Johnson's traffic crash and her reported comments in a New York Times interview referring to Portland as the "city of roaches," will hinder her efforts in the campaign?
Moore: Probably a wash. For those who are suspicious of Johnson (the stronger partisans), these articles will confirm their conclusions. For those who are fed up with the parties or like Johnson on her own, this kind of reporting will simply reinforce her image as a maverick.
The Chronicle: KGW's Pat Dooris highlighted the gubernatorial race during his news program Tuesday evening suggesting that both the GOP and Democrat candidates were teaming up with attacks against Johnson. If that is the case, would that strategy influence voters or could it backfire against one or the other or both candidates?
Moore: Both Kotek and Drazan are worried that there are more disaffected partisan voters out there who will go to Johnson. Attacking Johnson makes sense in that context—it makes it less likely that voters will transfer their loyalties to somebody who might not share their values in the political or personal worlds.
The Chronicle: Specifically, what do voters like and dislike about the three candidates?
Moore: Kotek: Like—strong progressive Democrat. Dislike—Portland-centric and focused on cities rather than small towns and rural issues.
Drazan: Like—not a Democrat. Dislike—how conservative is she in terms of abortion rights, environment, education.
Johnson: Like—independent and strong-willed. Dislike—her positions often contradict bedrock stands from either party (e.g. strongly in favor of Second Amendment alienates some Ds; strongly in favor of choice alienates many Rs).
The Chronicle: From your vantage point, what are voters looking for in a new governor?
Moore: Do we want to continue with progressive Democratic policies with a focus on climate change, economic growth in the more urban areas, and liberal social policies? Or do any of those focuses alienate voters? Is 36 years of Democratic governors too long?
The Chronicle: What do you see as the deciding candidate factor for victory in November?
Moore: Drazan has no real policy experience—her campaign is focused on opposing Kotek’s progressive plans. Johnson is making the argument that she will bring in the best ideas from both Rs and Ds—but that is alienating a lot of Rs and Ds she needs to win. Kotek is arguing that the continuation of progressive Democratic policies is what has made Oregon great and will continue to do so.
This election will be a referendum on Democratic governance for the past eight years, and, I would argue, yet another referendum on the Democratic hold on the governorship stretching back to 1987.
Timeline
According to the Oregon Elections Division, as of July 18, Johnson had not filed the required paperwork to have her name placed on the November 8 General Election Ballot as an independent candidate. The deadline for submitting the paperwork is Aug. 16.
Follow the Oregon Election 2022 here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
