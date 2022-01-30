In Oregon, one candidate is making an ambitious second bid for Governor.
The Chief spoke with Patrick Starnes, Brownsville resident and former school board member who ran as an Independent back in 2018.
Starnes shared insight on his changing strategy.
“We learned that as an Independent, which I was for 20 years, we couldn’t get access to the process,” he said. “I learned that I needed to be a Democrat in a blue state.”
Starnes said he is pro-choice, pro-environment, and pro-single-payer household and plans to take on big-name candidates, such as former Oregon Senator Betsy Johnson, in running on a people-first platform.
Grassroots campaign
Starnes said he has visited all 36 counties to understand the unique issues faced by each county.
When asked why he came to St. Helens, Starnes said, “I wanted to see which issues are important to folks in Columbia County.”
Experience-wise, Starnes has also served on various school boards for a total of 10 years, which he said gives him the edge over other candidates.
“I feel like those 10 years of school board experience actually give me a better experience than being in the legislature because you’re on the ground dealing with hiring new teachers, some school boards hav(ing) to close schools,” he said. “That’s really tough.”
Additionally, Starnes served on a watershed council with the mission of protecting salmon and aquatic wildlife.
Starnes remains steadfast in his grassroots strategy, even when it comes to advertising and raising money for his campaign.
“The great thing about having small donors is that they’ll talk to their neighbors,” he said. “If you have corporate donors or Melinda Gates’ money, they don’t go door to door for it. They won’t write letters to the editor.”
Ban on big money
One of the cornerstones of Starnes’ campaign is his position to take “big money” out of the political process.
Starnes was one of the early backers of Oregon Measure 107, a Campaign Finance Limits Amendment increasing campaign finance transparency.
According to Starnes, Oregon was one of five states with no restrictions on campaign donations until the measure passed Nov. 3, 2020, with 78% of the vote.
“In my first 100 days that’s my promise, to set some limits because it’s the wild wild west,” he said, followed by a laugh.
Starnes said he believes so-called big money is at the crux of issues Oregonians are passionate about, such as healthcare, carbon, and forestry reform.
“We’re leading by example by not taking any corporate money, nor any PAC money and $1,000 per person,” he said. “I feel like a lot of the issues in Oregon are tied to big money in politics.”
Ease of transportation
Along with campaign finance reform, Starnes’ campaign centers on increasing access to reliable commuter transportation, which he said presents difficulties to Columbia County residents.
“If we help the tri-counties, the metro reduces their traffic, that’ll make it easier for everyone else,” Starnes said.
When asked specifically what his resolution would be, he said, “On (KOHI) radio, we were just talking about trying to expand the light rail because you got that rail all the way to Astoria because if we’re transitioning away from fossil fuels to a cleaner transportation system, the governor needs to lead that. That’s what I hope to do.”
Public health
In a Chief poll, themajority of participants said they do not agree with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA’s) proposed permanent mask rule.
Starnes told The Chief he is in support of the measures necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, particularly if a new variant arises.
“Until we get over this and pass this, we have to do these tough things that we all hate,” he said. “Compare that to Governor Brown (who) is in a no-win situation, because if she didn’t do anything, then we would have all these deaths, which would be terrible. So we have to do these unpopular things, but we do need to be firm and I think together we’ll get through this.”
Race heats up
The Chief previously reported that 28 candidates either filed paperwork with the Oregon Secretary of State or have formed exploratory committees to run for governor, with both major parties equally represented in the number of challengers.
Voters will cast ballots in each party during the May primary, with a runoff likely to decide the candidates for at least the Republican and Democrat parties. The next Oregon governor will be chosen by voters in the November statewide election.
The 2022 gubernatorial election is set to take place Nov. 8.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
