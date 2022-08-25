Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson has released a statement saying she has officially qualified for the November General Election ballot.
Johnson, who is running for governor unaffiliated with any political party, needed to collect 23,744 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot and delivered more than twice that number to the Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 16. The Secretary of State verified those signatures at nearly 80 percent validity.
“Damn straight," Johnson said in the release. "This is a momentous day for Oregon. We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject the extremes and elect an independent governor who will put Oregonians first. I am the only candidate running to lead this state who will both protect a woman’s right to choose and keep our streets safe,” said Johnson.
Unlike her fellow candidates, Johnson said she comes onto the ballot through the power of Oregonians’ signatures, not through a partisan process.
“Since the beginning of this campaign, I have said that I am running to put the people of Oregon back in charge," Johnson said. "I’m not running for governor as a D or as an R, I’m running as an Oregonian. Today the people of Oregon officially put me on the ballot, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide a real chance to move this state forward."
