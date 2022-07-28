The Independent Party of Oregon has nominated Logan Laity to represent the North Coast in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Laity is a Tillamook businessman and one of three candidates vying for State House of Representatives District 32, which representing the Oregon North Coast, including Clatskanie, Astoria, Neskowin and Tillamook.
“I entered this race to ensure every person on the Coast has the support we need to continue to live here," Laity said. "As a candidate, I have maintained a voice that represents the people of our community I look forward to representing in Salem. Earning the nomination of the Independent Party means that the movement around this campaign speaks for the broad views that exist on the Coast and as State Rep, I’ll bring that vision to Salem.”
As the Independent Party state nominating caucus recently met to consider candidates, the Party's coastal representative, Sal Peralta, said the members were particularly impressed by Laity’s policy vision, experience working across party lines, and personal integrity.
“The Independent Party of Oregon has long advocated for policies to address homelessness, housing affordability, and public safety," Peralta said. "These are key issues to us on the North Coast, and we trust Logan to be our champion in the legislature.”
The Independent Party of Oregon represents 137,972 voters in Oregon. The party’s stated goal is to “[ensure] that the blessings of liberty and prosperity are broadly shared.”
Laity is a small business owner, urban renewal director, and community advocate. He is the Democratic nominee.
