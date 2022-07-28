The Independent Party of Oregon has nominated Logan Laity to represent the North Coast in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Independent Party Candidate

Logan Laity is a Tillamook small business owner, urban renewal director, and community advocate.

Laity is a Tillamook businessman and one of three candidates vying for State House of Representatives District 32, which representing the Oregon North Coast, including Clatskanie, Astoria, Neskowin and Tillamook.

