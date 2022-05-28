The 2022 November General Election race for Oregon Governor could become one of the most expensive and historic election events in state history.
Three women are expected to be going head-to-head in the race. Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan captured their parties’ nomination during the May 17 Primary. Former District 16 Senator Betsy Johnson is expected to also be on the November ballot.
“For a statewide office like Governor, the candidate must collect at least 23,744 signatures from active registered voters in Oregon,” according to Oregon Secretary of State Communication Director Ben Morris. “The signature sheets may be submitted to the Elections Division office for verification no sooner than June 1, 2022, and already verified signatures no later than 5 p.m. on August 30, 2022.”
Johnson has scheduled a June 14 rally at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens in her effort to collect the needed voter signatures.
Johnson announced earlier that she was leaving the Democratic Party to mount her gubernatorial campaign as an Independent. She told Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Dave Miller following the primary election she is a pro-jobs, pro-law enforcement, pro-choice independent candidate loyal only to the people.
Johnson estimated she would raise $25 million in her gubernatorial bid.
With the primaries now over and the two major parties haven chosen candidates, Betsy Johnson hopes it is now her turn to shine. Johnson said her run is serious, and one she only decided to do after both parties moved to the extreme.
"I think my candidacy meets the moment right now," Johnson said. "People are angry and frustrated. There really are two choices. The far left, which would be Kate Brown 2.0, or the far right, where Christine’s views on abortion are out of touch with most Oregonians. I think it's a unique moment in time to select an independent leader."
Johnson was born and grew up in Bend. After college, she started a helicopter company that she ran for 20 years. In 2000, she ventured into politics for the first time.
"The seat in the House was open in 2000," she said. "I just finished serving on a board that didn't allow you to run for office, so it was perfect timing."
Johnson won the race for the House and eventually won three terms before she was unanimously chosen to fill an open seat in the Senate. She served in that role until last year, when she resigned to focus on her run for governor. She said in the current field, she stands out.
"I'm pro-choice, pro jobs and very supportive of responsible law enforcement," she said. "I think I could be characterized as a maverick, independent lawmaker who is willing to buck my own party to get the job done. The last few years, the D's have moved more to the left and the R's more to the right."
She said in Oregon, there is no longer one state, with most lawmakers paying no attention to the rural areas.
"We have an urban/rural divide," she said. "I know because I have represented rural Oregon for many years. I think most Oregonians are feeling disrespected, not heard and totally misunderstood. At least the governor knows there's Oregon south of Eugene and east of Bend."
Johnson said she has paid close attention to the South Coast through the years and is the right choice to help the region recover from poor state leadership in recent years. She even managed a state airport at Cape Blanco and has spent a lot of time in Curry County.
Johnson has served with Kotek and Drazan for years in the legislature, but she said her decision to run was not personal against either woman.
"I think an independent governor drawing the best ideas from both parties is what our campaign is selling," she said. "I want the best ideas."
And if she's elected, Johnson said she will be in Curry County and will make sure the community knows the state is behind it.
"If I'm governor, you can damn sure count on me to come down and talk about opportunities," she said. "There's enough assets on the South Coast, and we need to develop it."
While Johnson believes she can win, she does not expect anything to be easy.
"It is a challenge," she said. "I will not have the machine or the money the established parties have. I'm not relying on the established parties."
Johnson said she has organizations in every county that will begin circulating petitions to get her name on the ballot in June. She said once she collects the signatures, she will work through November for every single vote.
"We're in it to win it," she said. "We're aggressively out in the field. We're about to start a tour to meet Oregonians where they live and work. In a three-way race, I offer an alternative, and I would represent my candidacy is the best way to lead."
While there is a lot of work to do, Johnson said she hopes the state is prepared to live up to its motto. In English, Alis volat propriis means "She flies with her own wings." As a former pilot, Johnson said it could be her motto, too.
"I hope Oregonians elect someone who lives up to the motto," she said.
