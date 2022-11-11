Most folks around town refer to Bob Brajcich as Mayor Bob.

“I try to listen and treat everybody with respect, that is the main thing,” Brajcich said following his re-election victory in the Nov. 8 General Election. “I try to work well with the city council and the city staff.”

To Be Mayor Again

Bob Brajcich takes the oath of office in 2017 as the new Mayor of Clatskanie. He will be sworn in for his next term in January.
