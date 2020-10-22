Voter turnout for the Nov. 3 general election is at a higher level compared to the election of 2016, according to Columbia County Election Supervisor Don Clack.
“Turnout as of Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, is 6,298 ballots, or 15.64%,” he said. “The same day in 2016 (end of day) turn out was 3,370 ballots or 9.84%.”
As to why ballots are coming in earlier and at a higher rate, Clack said there is high public interest.
“This election has whipped up serious hype and people are being cautious in ensuring their vote is heard,” he said.
In overseeing the election process, Clack said there would be several indicators of a safe and secure election.
“They could include, among others, registration integrity, reliable ballot delivery and return, accurate results, timely results, voter engagement, confidence and trust in the system,” he said.
Voters are encouraged to use area drop off boxes to ensure their ballot arrives by election night, 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Columbia County voters can drop off ballots up to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at these drop sites: Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie; Rainier City Hall, 106 B St. West, Rainier; Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Ave., Vernonia; Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand St., St. Helens; and at the Scappoose City Hall, 33568 E. Columbia Ave., Scappoose.
Follow election coverage at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
