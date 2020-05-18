Columbia County Elections Supervisor Don Clack isn't surprise by the turnout so far for tomorrow's primary election.
Columbia County has 39,200 registered voters. As of Monday morning, May 18, Columbia County's voter turnout was at 30.1 percent.
"For this type of election, it is pretty much on-point," Clack said. "It is a pretty standard primary. There is high turnout from Democrats and Republicans and a low turnout for on those not affiliated with those parties."
Clack said he expects the voter turnout to increase to about 50 percent by election night.
The May Primary in Columbia County includes a bond measure to renovate St. Helens High School, a renewal of the Columbia County Jail levy, a five year levy to support the Rainier Cemetery District, a five year replacement levy for the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District. Candidate races include County Commissioner Position 1 and Position 3, and Circuit Court Judge District 19 Position 3.
Whatever results are posted by county elections following the 8 p.m. primary deadline are unofficial. The county has 21 days to certify the ballots.
It is too late to mail in your ballot, so you'll need to take the ballot to one of several drop off sites throughout Columbia County, including the Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand Street in Street Helens, Scappoose City Hall, 33568 Columbia Ave. Clatskanie City Hall lobby, 75 S. Nehalem Street, Rainier City Hall, 106 B Street, the Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Avenue and the Mist Birkenfeld RFPD, 12525 Highway 202.
