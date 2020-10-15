New insight into the four candidates vying for positions on the Columbia County Board of Commissioners has emerged following a virtual community forum.
The forum was hosted by the Rainier and Clatskanie chambers of commerce on Oct. 13. Each candidate responded to a series of three questions about their positions on county issues.
Brandee Dudzic is running against incumbent Margaret Magruder for Position 1 and Casey Garrett is running against incumbent Alex Tardif for Position 3.
The first question asked the candidates about their support of county economic sectors, and their priorities. Largely, the four recognized the importance of the service, industrial, technology and tourism sectors to the growth of the county.
“Small business is the financial engine of our community,” Dudzic said. She also said she was not against big businesses but expected them to be good stewards of the land, water and community by paying fair shares of taxes.
Magruder said there is a need to create more family wage jobs and that it’s challenging to prioritize one sector over another because the county needs to work collaboratively with all.
“We need to create more family wage jobs for employment, retain the jobs we have and provide opportunities for higher education and technical training,” she said.
Garrett identified the light industrial manufacturing sector as his number one priority.
“We have a great base already established in Columbia County,” he said. “We have the right kind of infrastructure, the right regional property that attracts new companies and a comprehensive group of partners focused on promoting that kind of growth.”
Garrett said his second priority is the service and support industries, then heavy industrial, lastly tourism.
Tourism, Tardif said, was a strong part of his platform when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, and said the support of tourism in turn benefits small businesses. He said two things must be considered to facilitate and accommodate business in the county: availability of land to meet needs and infrastructure.
“Without connectivity we fail to remain relevant to today’s competitive market,” Tardif said.
The candidates were asked about how they would vote if state legislature passed a cap-and-trade bill with a county opt-in option, to which most expressed immediate opposition.
“I don’t think it would be good for the economy, local industry or the environment,” Garrett said.
Tardif said he voted against the cap and trade bill that came before the county previously, but that if conditions changed then support should be considered.
“If the reality is a loss of thousands of jobs to our community then we can’t support that,” Tardif said. “But if we can champion it and help infuse our industries with the money necessary to meet those requirements then I think it’s something we have an obligation to look at for future generations.”
Magruder said she would vote no.
“We are, and should continue to, work at lessening our carbon footprint,” she said. “It would have a devastating impact on our forest economy.”
Dudzic also said she opposed the bill, and has never been a supporter of cap and trade.
“Cap and trade is not going to allow us to reach our emission reduction goals in time,” Dudzic said. “We need to be going after the biggest emitters.”
The third question asked the four to explain how they lead the diverse communities within the county.
“Everything has two sides and I’m good at listening,” Magruder said. She said that as a lifetime resident she is still talking and learning about the community, which she said is important to represent the county.
Dudzic said she would focus on increasing the accessibility of county government, create a youth advisory and implement her experience in transformative mediation to facilitate difficult conversations.
“Better accessibility to the commission means more participation,” she said.
Effective collaboration and good leadership are important to represent the unique communities in the county, Garrett said.
“We need to respect and celebrate individual characters,” he said.
Tardif said his tourism initiative provides a good example of how countywide collaboration can improve everyones opportunities.
“We must listen to each other and find a common thread,” Tardif said.
