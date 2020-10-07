The 2020 General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
This year there are four candidates vying for two county commission seats. Incumbent Margaret Magruder in Position 1 is challenged by Brandee Dudzic and Position 3 incumbent Alex Tardif is challenged by Casey Garrett.
Magruder and Tardif were elected to their first terms in 2016; Dudzic is a veteran and founder of a nonprofit that supports U.S. veterans who have been deported, Garrett currently works for the county as director of general services.
The four candidates responded to the Chief’s inquiry answering the question seen below. Answers have not been edited and run in full.
The Chief: If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Please explain your choices.
Position 1
Margaret Magruder, incumbent:
Columbia County residents want good schools, public safety, good roads, support for veterans, recreational opportunities, and access to other local government services. I have made these goals a priority by budgeting conscientiously, working to attract new businesses, supporting responsible growth of new and existing businesses, and the continued development of our parks and trails.
Our current overarching need is to maintain the health of our citizens and the health of the economy of Columbia County during and following the present pandemic. Federal Funding available through the CARES Act provides us with the ability to address local needs arising from the pandemic. We must utilize those funds wisely. This includes making personal protective equipment accessible for our citizens, options of financial support for businesses and citizens, improved internet access to facilitate working from home and distance learning, and to provide the necessary public health services that will guide us successfully through the pandemic allowing us to reopen schools, businesses and other activities.
My goal is to grow employment in all areas of Columbia County while maintaining livability; to achieve a balance between large industries, small business, natural resource industries and agriculture. Columbia County has an extremely high percentage
of residents who must commute outside the county to their jobs, robbing us of the community involvement of active, healthy families. I am dedicated to expanding existing businesses and to bringing in new enterprises to provide the jobs we need and the tax revenue that supports our county services. I will strive to bring more family-wage jobs to our county while still being conscious of our current resources and the environment.
I am dedicated to providing county services in the most efficient ways possible with improved technology, expanded collaboration with private and public partners, and the employment and retention of high caliber staff. It is my goal to ensure that all county residents are represented, responded to, and respected by all departments of Columbia County Government. I believe that through an open exchange of ideas, I can continue to help bring balance to the environmental, economic, and cultural concerns of county residents and of our neighbors across county lines. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow citizens to promote the prosperity of the county we call home, while protecting its livability.
Brandee Dudzic:
My top three priorities are accountability, livability, and our youth.
One of the best parts of living in a small community is the ability to know your neighbors, be involved in your community, and participate in local government in a way that might not be possible in a larger metropolitan area. I believe that access to public meetings and our elected officials must not only be protected, but greatly expanded upon. Columbia County is wonderfully diverse, and successful leaders include everyone in their plans; that is why I am going to rotate our weekly commissioner board meetings to ensure that every single person has the chance to be heard in their own town. I also commit to making my work calendar a public document, easily accessible by anyone, anytime, so you know exactly where I am, what I am working on, and how I am fighting for you. This is transparency in action.
Livability is much more than just access to utilities and infrastructure; it is about our quality of life. I care about your capacity for homeownership or ability to find an affordable rental that doesn’t cost a disproportionate amount of your take home pay. I am concerned about the long commutes that many of us make in order to find work in our chosen fields; I believe people should be able to live where they work. In order for Columbia County to be an attractive place for more employers (who pay a living wage and provide benefits), we must invest in our schools, our towns, our local farms, and the arts. We must prioritize protecting and maintaining our land and river so that it may benefit generations to come and continue to support growth.
Lastly, I believe our most vital and precious natural resource is our youth. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders and we owe it to them to invest in their future. As a parent to three school aged kids, I know what a struggle it is to find resources to support working families and children. I will work hard to ensure that every child has access to quality childcare and preschool. I will continue to push for the creation of a youth drop-in center so that our young adults have a safe place to spend their time, get peer support, and work on vital life skills, like making and keeping friends. By prioritizing our youth today, we guarantee a future for our county tomorrow.
Reader, I am grateful for the opportunity to address you. I made the decision not to knock doors in order to protect your health and my volunteers, so sharing my thoughts in the newspaper is an important opportunity.
Position 3
Alex Tardif, incumbent:
Everything is interwoven.
When I was first elected it was with a vision of creating opportunity and prosperity for all. In order to achieve this goal we must continue to move forward with our internal cultural work and administrative work. I have worked collaboratively to begin creating a path to improve our fiscal health, reduce unnecessary or redundant expenses, and create a vision for how to improve our services to the community.
As we move forward we need to prioritize revenue income to ensure that we are investing and meeting the infrastructure, safety, health and recreational needs of our community. We need a wholistic round approach to meet the County’s long term needs.
Casey Garrett:
My priorities as a Commissioner will be centered around making Columbia County an even better place to live and work. I will focus on building and strengthening our public and private partnerships, improving County operations and customer service, and increasing access to our great outdoors for recreation.
We are a rural county uniquely situated next to the Portland Metropolitan area. Our history, culture and values are also unique and something to be proud of. We have a lot of room for growth, a skilled workforce, and a common desire to improve our local surroundings and quality of life.
I will focus on improving and strengthening the county’s relationships with local businesses and agency partners. I believe we can do a better job working together. All too often, progress is held up by a lack of effective collaboration.
For Columbia County to thrive, we need to continuously build and maintain positive relationships with representatives from our cities, port, tax districts, state and federal agencies, and private industry partners. The better our county leverages these
relationships, the better results we can provide to our residents. I will use the collaborative skills I have gained as a local business owner, and from my experience as the County’s Director of General Services, to make the most out of your tax dollars.
As with any organization, there is always room for improvement. I believe our county can operate more efficiently and provide better customer service. I will work tirelessly to manage your tax dollars and public assets responsibly, while always pushing to make customer service our top priority.
We live in a beautiful place that includes hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and over a hundred miles of rivers and streams. As a Commissioner I will advocate for improvements to parks infrastructure and increasing recreational access for our residents and visitors to enjoy.
I am honored to have the opportunity to be your next Columbia County Commissioner and grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement from our community. I am proud to live here and focused on making it an even better place for my family and yours.
Follow our 2020 Election coverage at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.