In the race for Columbia County Commission, Position 3, the unofficial results show challenger Casey Garrett with 14,450 votes and incumbent Alex Tardif with 13,387 votes
Garrett is the director of general services for the county and Tardif was elected in 2016.
Garrett said he was waiting to see the final unofficial results but he felt confident of victory.
“I don’t see how I could lose at this point, which is a good thing,” he said. “I am not taking any thing for granted, there are still votes left to count, but it is moving in the tight direction. I am feeling pretty good about it.”
Garrett said he is now preparing to take office as a new county commissioner.
“I have a few months to get things in order before I take office but I am going hit the ground running,” he said.
Garrett said he will have three priorities as a Columbia County Commissioner.
“To work on consistently improving customer service, develop more recreation access to our public lands and other areas around the county, and to be a part of the team to promote good paying jobs in the county,” he said. “I look forward to a smooth transition.”
Position 1
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder surged ahead in late voting in the Tuesday election collecting 15,721 votes. Challenger Brandee A. Dudzic gained 12,049 votes.
Magruder told The Chief she attributes her victory to voter confidence.
"They feel that I am dedicated and that I am working for the good of Columbia County and they have given the go-ahead to keep on going for the next four years."
Magruder said her she is maintaining the priorities she has established as county commissioner.
"I have always been working for the good of the county," she said, "helping to bring more jobs to the county, which means more revenue to provide services the county needs and desires."
With the apparently election of Casey Garrett beating incumbent Commissioner Alex Tardif, Magruder said she expects a smooth transition as the board welcomes Garrett in January.
"I see us moving forward seamlessly," she said.
