Ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election are being mailed this week.
There are a number of local and statewide candidates and issues.
Columbia County voters can drop off ballots up to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at these drop sites: Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie; Rainier City Hall, 106 B St. West, Rainier; Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Ave., Vernonia; Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand St., St. Helens; and at the Scappoose City Hall, 33568 E. Columbia Ave., Scappoose.
