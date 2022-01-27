The COVID-19 pandemic and teacher – substitute teacher shortage continues to challenge local school districts.
Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said all schools in his district were forced to close Friday, Jan. 21, but reopened Monday, Jan. 24.
Hattrick sent a letter to district parents advising them of the closure and in part stated:
“As with many districts, Rainier School District is facing challenges surrounding the Omicron COVID-19 variant. As you are all aware, the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant has contributed to a dramatic rise in absences of students and staff in our district. The ability to fully staff and safely operate our schools has been a daily challenge, and one that we are struggling to maintain.
“We evaluate our staffing daily and tomorrow’s staff absence rate is above 30% and less than 50% of those positions are filled with substitutes. Given this volume, we are unable maintain a safe and productive learning environment for our students. Therefore, Rainier School District will be closed Friday, January 21, 2022.”
Hattrick told The Chief a key factor in deciding about school closures with his staff of administrators is a daily assessment of whether the district can run smoothly or not with current staffing.
“Some staff were experiencing COVID symptoms,” Hattrick said of the Friday closure. “If it had been COVID we would have been closed longer. We got the green light from our leadership team that we would have enough staff and we were able to reopen Monday. The biggest challenges is when we have multiple staff out, we are having a heck of a challenge finding substitutes.”
The Rainier School District’s pre-school closed again on Wednesday due to the staffing issue, but reopened Thursday.
“All the shortages have been due to COVID one way or the other,” Hattrick said. “The health and safety of the students and staff is paramount. Our greatest priority is to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all. There are times that we have to pause the schools to achieve that priority. We appreciate the community’s support, understanding and flexibility when we have to make these difficult decisions.”
The Rainier School District operates a high school, middle school, alternative school and a pre-school with approximately 100 staff serving approximately 950 students.
Board member resigns
At the Jan. 10 Rainier School Board meeting, member Kari Hollander submitted her resignation. Hattrick said Hollander had been unable to attend a few of the previous board meetings in person because she had been out of the area. He said there was no specific explanation in Hollander’s letter of why she was stepping down.
“The board members expressed their gratitude for her service to the Rainier School District and to the community,” Hattrick said.
Applications for the open board position are current being accepted by the school district. Hattrick said the board could make a selection to replace Hollander at its February public session.
