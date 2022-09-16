Clatskanie Elementary School special education teacher Nicole Takalo and principal Kara Burghardt have together received a $2,000 grant as part of the Voya Unsung Heroes 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

Receives Prestigious Award

Nicole Takalo

Takalo and Burghardt are the only winners in the entire state of Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you say grace before each meal?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.