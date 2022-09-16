Clatskanie Elementary School special education teacher Nicole Takalo and principal Kara Burghardt have together received a $2,000 grant as part of the Voya Unsung Heroes 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition.
Takalo and Burghardt are the only winners in the entire state of Oregon.
“Educators like Nicole and Kara greatly influence and shape our nation’s future leaders,” Voya Foundation chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president, Voya Foundation Angela Harrell said. “Their creative teaching methods and innovative thinking inspire and motivate students to reach new heights. For 26 years, through Voya Unsung Heroes and other education-oriented programs, we have supported educators who go above and beyond to enrich the lives of their students.”
Takalo’s and Burghardt’s innovative teaching idea, “Sensory Spaces for All,” will create sensory spaces for students to increase engagement in learning activities and attendance in the general education setting.
Teachers will us the Voya Unsung Heroes grant to design grade-appropriate spaces that will contain smaller items like building bricks, putty and sand, as well as larger items like swings, climbing apparatuses, or large body movement equipment.
The goal is for students to be taught how to identify the need for a sensory break, either by self-recognition or by explicit teaching. Students will learn how to make choices to help bring their bodies back to a learning ready state, which will ultimately help them achieve academic expectations, according to Harrell.
Selected from a group of applicants from schools across the United States, Takalo and Burghardt are among only 50 winners in the nation to receive the $2,000 award to help fund and bring their program to life. In addition, they will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
For 26 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded grants to K-12 educators in the United States to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach. Since the program’s inception, Voya has awarded more than $5.9 million in support of educators through this nationwide program.
To learn more about this year’s winning projects, as well as those from previous years, visit the Unsung Heroes website.
Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s signature program, Voya Teacher Voices, that focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving educators, providing training opportunities, and offering financial support to achieve their goals.
