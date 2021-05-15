Clatskanie, Rainier and other Columbia County School Districts School districts are assembling budgets for the coming year and they, and other Oregon schools, could receive a significant financial boost in the coming months.
After what Gov. Kate Brown calls "productive conversations" between herself, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Oregon Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee Friday, May 14, moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year.
After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
The three leaders affirmed their commitment to centering equity in Oregon’s public education investments to address historic disparities and the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.
In the coming days, the Gov.Brown's Office and legislators will work with education leaders and leaders from communities of color to identify concrete actions to be undertaken in partnership with school districts to further these urgent goals.
The Governor, Speaker, and President issued the following statement:
“Our state, school districts and community leaders have a critical opportunity to work together to address the impacts of the pandemic and further elevate students’ social, emotional, and mental health, particularly for students from communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted. The investments we make in public schools today will ensure students have the support they need next year to learn, grow, and achieve.”
