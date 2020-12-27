The Rainier School District is continuing contract negotiations with Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to move him to permanent superintendent.
The board voted in October to begin negotiations with Hattrick and offer him the position instead of seeking a nationwide search for a new superintendent. Hattrick was hired as the interim superintendent following the departure of the district’s former superintendent, Michael Carter, who left to take a position in the Lake County School District after 17 years in Rainier.
The board discussed salary ranges to negotiate with Hattrick at its Dec. 14 meeting. Board chair Kari Hollander and board members Darren Vaughn and Rod Harding are the committee handling ongoing contract negotiations with Hattrick.
A few different camps emerged within the board about what salary range should be presented to Hattrick, based on the former superintendents salary, other superintendent salaries in the state and the district’s finances. The board passed a motion to present
Hattrick with an annual salary range of $140,000 to $150,000.
For comparison, former Superintendent Carter had an annual salary of $147,000. The district outlines the position to have 260 working days a year, but board chair Hollander acknowledged that the work day often exceeds the standard eight hours worked at other jobs.
“You get what you pay for,” she said.
The lower salary range suggestions hovered around $125,000 a year and the highest suggestion capped at $155,000 a year.
Contract negotiations between the board committee and Hattrick are ongoing.
Other board business included the addendum to the student handbook concerning distance learning guidelines, the acceptance of the proposed budget calendar and the declaration of a vacancy on the budget committee.
The Rainier School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month.
