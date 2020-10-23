As schools across the county have adjusted to online-only learning models, the need for reliable internet access has risen. Not everyone has reliable access to the internet, but in Clatskanie, administrators are working to bridge the gap.
“Access has been a significant issue,” said Cathy Hurowitz, superintendent of Clatskanie School District. The district was able to secure grant funding to help provide students with internet access.
A Rural Broadband Capacity Grant for $22,000 was awarded to the district. Part of the funds have allowed local internet service provider the Clatskanie Co-op to offer service at no charge for 55 households in the district.
Co-operator Deborah Sumpier said there are 30 households signed up so far. The grant covers the cost of the service for the duration of the school year.
“We found that a lot of the access issues were just due to cost, so that eliminates that,” Sumpier said.
Before the grant allowed more people to get service, the Co-op had between 105-110 members, in Clatskanie and Westport, Sumpier said. She said expansion is always an option.
“We keep going west; we’re eyeing some plans in Rainier,” she said. The Clatskanie Co-op utilizes a decentralized internet service concept that provides internet access relying on house-mounted antennas that pick up and share connections to neighbors instead of the large infrastructure, like towers, used by bigger companies.
“It’s pretty cool,” Sumpier said. “It really enables us to build networks in challenging environments quickly, without having to build large infrastructure.”
Households with students in the Clatskanie School District in need of internet service can email or Facebook message the Clatskanie Co-op and a technician will reach out shortly, Sumpier said. Then a site survey will be scheduled to figure out the best place to install an antenna, and within a few days the house will be connected to the internet. The people maintaining the network are all local, Sumpier said.
To learn more, or to sign up for service, visit althea.com/clatskanie or facebook.com/ClatskanieCoop.
