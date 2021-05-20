Work is expected to start in in 2022 on a $10 million dollar improvement project for Clatskanie schools following voter approval in the Tuesday, May 18, Special District Election.
The Clatskanie School District’s general obligation bond was approved by a vote of 677 yes to 488 no.
The vote
As the early voting results came in showing the school improvement bond measure passing, Clatskanie School Board President Megan Evenson told the Chief that she is excited to see the community support.
"Our kids need updates to the schools and need safety and security," she said. "I am really excited that our community is coming through for us. This is a tight community and our schools are open to the community. People have been in the schools and they see that they have not been updated since they were built in the late 70s and its time for a facelift."
Evenson also pointed out that increasing community concerns about security within the schools has heightened due to school shootings in Oregon and across the nation.
“We have some serious campus upgrades that we need to make both schools safer,” she said.
Evenson said separating the middle school from the high school will also be a key element of the renovations.
“The district had promised that the two schools would be pretty separate but over time those lines have gotten pretty blurred, so I think people are really excited to have the real separation between the middle and high schools, so that the middle school kids have their own identity and their own program.”
Next steps
Evenson said the district has already selected the needed contractors and architects for the school renovations.
“We will start having community meetings to share the staff’s vision of what a remodel and update are going to look like, specifically at the high school because that is where most of the funding is going to be going,” she said. As soon as those meetings are hammered out and we put our vision together than they can start the process of designing and the school board will approve it.”
Some updates will begin right away at Clatskanie Middle/High School and at Clatskanie Elementary School, according to Evenson.
“Our main focus is security and safety and seismic upgrades to both schools,” she said.
In a published interview in early March with The Chief, Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said building adjustments will be made to both the high school and elementary school to improve student and staff safety.
“We will redesign the schools entrances for line of sight and install a security system,” Hurowitz said. “Right now anyone can enter the buildings and reception staff is not able to see who is coming in until they are physically in the building. We need to have a system where we can see who is coming in as well as be able to go into immediate lockdown of all doors.”
What the funding will pay for:
- Renovating and constructing Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) to separate middle and high school spaces
- Upgrading Clatskanie Middle/High School auditorium to industry standards for school and community use
- Safety and security improvements, including controlled entry, at Clatskanie Elementary School (CES) and Clatskanie Middle/High School
- Renovating, furnishing, replacing, improving, remodeling district facilities, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roofing, internal/ external finishes, and parking/ driveway areas
- Pay bond issuance costs
The general obligation bond will be payable from taxes on property or property ownership that are not subject to the limits of sections 11 and 11b, Article XI of the Oregon Constitution, according to the ballot measure statement. The measure also reads that the Clatskanie School District has been awarded a $4,000,000 state grant, which was to be available only if the bond was approved. The new bond will not increase local property taxes, according to Kathy Engel, a Support Our Schools PAC member.
Evenson said the school renovations are an important and needed step for the community and generations of students to come.
“We’re going to make it something that everyone is proud of.”
Follow this school improvement project at the Clatskanie School District website, thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
