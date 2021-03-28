Governor Kate Brown has released a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan for Oregon that she said builds on the work of local economic development districts across the state to help Oregon families and businesses.
The plan provides a framework for economic recovery related to COVID-19 and wildfires, with a specific focus on strategically supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, according to a release from Brown’s office.
Brown also outlined her principles for the use of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) resources, to guide state agencies and local governments in making investments that will maximize immediate benefits for Oregonians in an equitable way.
Oregon expects to receive approximately $6.4 billion through the ARP. The money will be shared by cities, and counties across the state, such as Clatskanie, Rainier and Columbia County.
“We have the opportunity now to lift up Oregon families and businesses, by immediately investing state and federal resources to help them recover from the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said. “We must do so by creating a more just and equitable Oregon, helping the communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and wildfires. By rooting our recovery efforts in equity, we can support economic growth for Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, and Tribal communities.”
What the plan means for Columbia County
Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) Executive Director Paul Vogel said the CCET was able to provide input to Brown’s plan prior to public release of the document.
“Particularly regarding the importance of focusing on these three elements: rural, local and investment,” Vogel said. “So we’re pleased that those things that are so important to our county and communities are not just in the plan, they’re central to the plan.”
Vogel say the governor’s plan establishes priorities and direction, and how the plan is implement now becomes critical. He agrees with Brown’s statement that it will be critical to lean on known strategies that will maximize the state’s investment.
“Both the current cultural environment and the Governor call for us to reimagine and retool priorities; that doesn’t mean reinvent the wheel,” Vogel said. “Building resilience means strengthening and correcting weaknesses, not just starting over – which would not be the acting smart the Governor emphasizes in her accompanying Investment Criteria Principles.”
According to Vogel, investing, by definition, is to generate a quantifiable and positive return.
“Make certain quantifiable is included in the Governor’s principle of accountability,” he said.
The Governor’s plan is important for its emphasis on investment, existing local organizations and strategies, and calling out rural Oregon - as priorities, Vogel stated, adding that staying disciplined to those and other principles will determine the plan’s success, and becoming a recovered, stronger Oregon.
“We’re very pleased for our neighbors, communities and businesses in Columbia County who figure prominently in the Governor’s plan,” Vogel said. “We all need to work very closely together to make sure we figure just as prominently in guiding, and making, the investments that will fill the weaknesses and gaps the pandemic exposed, and build a stronger, more balanced, and more prosperous economy – right here.”
The Governor applies the following action principles for equitable and rapid economic recovery in her 10-Point Plan:
• Investing in Oregon’s hardest hit workers (those currently unemployed or underemployed)
• Reinvesting in innovative housing
• Supporting resilient rural communities
• Supporting Oregon’s workforce (those currently employed but struggling)
• Creating opportunities for Oregonians (workforce development)
• Getting small business back on its feet
• Investing in Oregon’s infrastructure
• Oregonians investing in Oregon
• Safely reopening Oregon’s economy
• Innovation in manufacturing
Joth Ricci, the CEO and President of Dutch Bros and Chair of the Oregon Business Plan Steering Committee, said Oregon businesses have worked throughout the pandemic to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We are pleased with the direction Governor Brown is taking with this plan to immediately invest state and federal resources towards shared prosperity and a robust recovery,” Ricci said. “Oregon businesses need both short-term relief and long-term investments like those in the Governor’s plan to help get our state back on its feet and thriving.”
Community Chamber Coalition of Oregon Co-Chair Jan Mason said she supports Brown’s priority in grounding and leading with racial equity and justice.
“Without prioritizing equity we can not have social and racial justice,” Mason said. “We simply cannot achieve economic justice and prosperity without these priorities.”
Read the full plan with this story.
