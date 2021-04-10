Work will soon be underway for the River's Edge RV Resort and Campground.
Community members gathered in a wide grassy field just off Highway 30 in Clatskanie Saturday morning April 3 for the official groundbreaking for River’s Edge RV Resort and Campground.
The park, located at 1309 Swedetown Road in Clatskanie, will offer approximately 100 RV spaces with pricing at market rates.
The new owners of the property Phillip Rissel, and his family, run Flying N Construction a Wilsonville-based company.
“I had built an RV park in Wilsonville about 10 years ago with a partner and I had always wanted to own an RV park, because it is the one thing that I can actually build for myself,” Rissel said. “I’ve spent 27 years building for other developers and letting them benefit from the projects and I just walk away. This time I can stay here, open it and we can greet the people that come here and my family can participate in all of this.”
Rissel said the plan is to open the River’s Edge this fall.
“We are going to greet everyone that comes in,” he said. “We are going to get to know the community and participate in community events and that is what’s going to be important about this. It is not going to be something that we are going to turn over to management. We are gong to manage ourselves.”
Rissel said the River’s Edge will offer the community a location to hold various functions and events.
“Whether it is an Easter egg hunt or a parade or something to do with the fisheries, this park can participate in that,” he said. “We can bring people into the park to facilitate events. There will be a ball field here, so the key is that the owners are managing it and participating in the community events.”
According to Rissel, River’s Edge has been developed to capture and preserve the natural beauty of the area.
“That is what is so unique about this park,” he said. “Fred Rathbone (former property owner) created this park to mirror the exact image of this land and to protect all of the natural area, including the adjacent ponds and wetlands. That’s what brings in the wildlife and the natural beauty that is here.”
Rissel said the estimated value of the RV park and campground when completed will be between $4 and $5 million.
Rissel said River’s Edge will be an economic boost for Clatskanie and Columbia County.
“People are going to come in and they are going to stop here,” he said. “They’ll shop at the businesses and eat at the restaurants and enjoy the beauty of this area, the river, the fisheries. It is a great stopping spot.”
“I think it is great,” Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich said. “They have been working on it for a long time. It should bring in a lot of people to town and help to boost the economy.
“Having a 100-space RV park increases tourism, increases people stopping in Clatskanie instead of passing through the city and the business will be able to benefit from everybody stopping on their way to the coast or just traveling,” Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President Monica Seidl said. “It is going to bring a lot of revenue and interest to Clatskanie.”
Seidl said the city has many attractions to offer, beyond shops and businesses, including a city pool, city park and state-of-the-art skatepark and the River’s Edge development should trigger an economic ripple in the city.
“That’s the hope,” she said, “that it does increase business and attracts new businesses. We have some empty buildings that would be great to fill with new shops and businesses.”
Fred Rathbone said he sold the 12-acre property to Rissel because the two shared a development vision.
Rathbone and his family have been in the RV industry for many years and he said when he first spotted the Clatskanie property in 1998, he knew it would be a perfect fit for an RV park and campground.
“River’s Edge is turning out just exactly like I had envisioned this project to be,” Rathbone said. “This allows for all the amenities for the community which will be a park area and whatever the community wants, so from the inception this was an absolute success story for the community.”
Next steps for the project will be grading and construction preparations, installation of the infrastructure, including water, sewer, power, the streets and pads and construction of the park clubhouse.
Rissel said he expects the park to be open sometime in the fall.
For more information about River’s Edge, contact Jonna Forbes, jonnaforbes555@comcast.net.
