Pacific Northwest climatologists, forest fire officials and experts from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are sounding the alarm about the Pacific Northwest drought conditions.
“We are going into tough times in Oregon for the summer,” Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neil said during a media briefing Thursday afternoon, March 3.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Feb. 22, 74% of the Pacific Northwest is in drought, with 19% in extreme or exceptional drought, despite a promising wet and snowy start to the winter season.
The continuing drought means less water for spring and summer recreation and irrigation and more extreme, fast moving wildland fires.
Using a series of charts, the experts illustrated the increasing drought conditions through May that include below normal reservoirs and streamflows.
Of most concerns to the experts are areas on the east side of the Oregon and Washington Cascades.
Snowpack, reservoirs and stream flows are well below normal along Oregon’s east side and in southern Idaho, according to the experts. Karin Bumbaco, assistant Washington state climatologist said in her state, the snowpack was well above normal for the year in January, but that level has dropped to 89% of normal as of March 3.
Drought Monitor Outlook
Most of the region experienced an extremely disappointing January-February precipitation period with promising early-season snowpack “flatlining” during the two month period. Significantly below-average snowpack (less than 70% of average) was common across the Sierra Nevada and the northern Great Basin, extending into parts of southern and eastern Oregon.
Even with the atmospheric river conditions that brought in significant rain to Oregon this past week, it has not been enough to ease the increasing drought, the experts said.
Substantial multi-year precipitation deficits are likely to continue for the interior Pacific Northwest, but there is no indication that the region will suffer through as warm and dry of a spring as during 2021, when temperatures reached into the 100+ degree range, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said.
The wildland fire danger is of most concern to the representatives from the NW Interagency Coordination Center (NWFCC).
Central Oregon is expected to be above normal for summer wildfire danger, the NWFCC officials said, expressing concern about backyard and project burns that could get out of control fanned by area winds.
