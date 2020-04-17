In light of Gov. Kate Brown’s social distancing order due to the novel coronavirus, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has begun a new program to hold birthday processions for children ages 3-13 in Columbia County.
Sheriff Brian Pixley said the CCSO has done approximately 50 processions since the program began April 6.
“It has been difficult sometimes because we do these in between calls for service,” Pixley said. “If it gets busy, we aren’t able to do the processions. But we try to fit in as many as we can.
The birthday procession is what it sounds like: CCSO officers, which are usually however many Pixley can summon from the office, will drive by the birthday child’s home. They will sounds the siren a few times and wish the child a happy birthday. One of the officers will then get out and give the child a gift bag with some CCSO stickers and swag.
Requests for the processions have been in the hundreds, Pixley said. While the CCSO can’t always honor every single request, Pixley said they try to honor as many as possible.
Pixley got the idea from an article he read on Facebook about an agency offering birthday processions on the East Coast of the United States.
“It resonated with me,” Pixley said. “I knew we had to do this.”
The very first procession set the tone for the whole program, Pixley said.
“It was for a young boy and as we drove by he was smiling and dancing, then he began crying because he was so happy. I knew right then, in that moment, this was the absolute right thing for us to be doing,” Pixley said.
While the birthday processions are a good way for children to celebrate their birthday in a time where they can’t have a birthday party, they can also be a good way for the community to positively interact with the sheriff’s office, according to Pixley.
“I ran my campaign with the slogan ‘The People’s Sheriff’ because I am invested and active in our community and wanted to bring that culture to the sheriff’s office,” Pixley said. “I have always believed that the community needs to know they can trust us and that we sincerely care about their wellbeing. This is just another example of that promise in action.”
To schedule a birthday procession, a parent or guardian can email Pixley at Brian.Pixley@columbiacountyor.gov, ideally a few weeks in advance of the birthday.
(0) comments
