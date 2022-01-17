Four suspects in a series of drive-by shootings are in jail following a high-speed chase from the Kelso, Washington area into Columbia County, ending at Rainier.
The incident unfolded early Sunday morning, Jan. 16, as Kelso Police received a report of several gunshots heard in the 900 block of Cedar Street in South Kelso. A light-colored four door sedan, believed to be associated with the event, was observed leaving the area. Kelso officers arrived on scene and discovered evidence of gunfire and property damage to an occupied dwelling. A description of the vehicle believed to be associated with the event was broadcast to surrounding agencies.
Just before 2 a.m. Kelso Police received a second report of multiple gunshots heard near Long Ave and West Cowlitz Way where two vehicles were seen speeding away from that location.
Kelso Police located additional evidence of gunfire in that area. The second vehicle from that incident was later located and officers found two bullet holes in the vehicle.
At 2:23 a.m. Cowlitz County Sheriff (CCSO) deputies received a report of gunshots fired at another occupied dwelling in the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway. A light-colored passenger car was also seen fleeing from that scene.
As CCSD deputies and officers from Longview Police Department responded to that area, they intercepted what they believed to be the suspect vehicle in all three shooting events traveling westbound on Industrial Way.
When CCSO deputies and Longview Police officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop then attempted to elude officers by driving over the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon at a high rate of speed. The driver then attempted to enter Highway 30 in the wrong direction, further endangering the public, according to Kelso Police.
To prevent further risk to the public and to pursing officers, the pursuing CCSO deputy employed a pursuit intervention technique designed to disrupt the forward movement of a fleeing vehicle. That effort was successful, according to investigators.
The male driver and three male passengers, all ranging from 18-20 years of age, were arrested at the scene of the traffic event and transported to Columbia County Jail in St. Helens.
There were no reported injuries during the law enforcement incident.
