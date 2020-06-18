Immigrants in Oregon and across America retain their protection under a ruling issued Thursday, June 18, by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court has ruled against President Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 your immigrants in the United States.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today concerning the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California (consolidated with Trump v. NAACP and Wolf v. Vidal):
"Today the U.S. Supreme Court took significant action to protect dreamers all across our nation. Dreamers, brought to the United States as children, embody the American dream. While the Supreme Court kept DACA in place for now, the president may still try to end the program. Oregon's 12,000 valued Dreamers serve in our military, work in our hospitals, pay taxes, and make our communities stronger.
"Oregon will always be a welcoming, safe place for all. Our 33-year-old Sanctuary Law prevents Oregon from enforcing federal immigration law, and I will uphold this law and stand with Oregonian Dreamers. We are at our best when we focus on what we share in common, not what divides us.
"Words matter, and rhetoric from the White House has given rise to a very disturbing sentiment that has long targeted communities of color and especially undocumented individuals. Across the country, including right here in Oregon, there is a level of underlying bigotry and hate that shows its face in ways that were unimaginable before. I urge the federal government to let this decision stand and not to continue the relentless attacks on our immigrant communities. I will continue to stand with our undocumented community and fight against those attacks.
“We can celebrate this historic victory and still recognize we have work to do to ensure every Oregonian can live free from bigotry and hatred because of their immigration status or the color of their skin.”
Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray released the following statement following the court ruling:
“We are strongly supportive and appreciative of the court’s opinion, which sustains DACA – an essential protection for approximately 700,000 DACA recipients nationwide, including valued members of the OSU community who are students, alumni and employee colleagues.
“The Supreme Court’s ruling is greatly valued during these challenging times in America.
“DACA is a program created in 2012 that provides temporary protection from deportation and eligibility to work for certain young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors. In 2017, the federal government rescinded the DACA program. This rescission was challenged in court and is the subject of the Supreme Court opinion.
“We are in the process of closely analyzing today’s opinion to determine its impact on OSU community members. In the coming days, we will provide additional information, resources and updates. Even then, I want to make clear that Oregon State University’s support for our DACA recipients remains strong and unwavering.
“As I stated in a 2017 community message, OSU will continue to enroll and support DACA students, as well as undocumented students and students from mixed-immigration status families.
“OSU’s Dreaming Beyond Borders Resource Center – part of the university’s Educational Opportunities Program – at dreamingbb@oregonstate.edu and the Office of Human Resources at askhr@oregonstate.edu remain available to provide guidance, support and referral to university resources.
“As members of the university community, I ask each of us to be informed about this development for DACA recipients and act with understanding and compassion. Faculty, staff, students and alumni can learn more by reviewing the university’s DACA and undocumented students FAQ web page.
“I call upon each of us to remain committed to providing a safe and inclusive community where all can learn and thrive. Please join me in our efforts to support all Oregon State University students, graduates, employees and community members.”
Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill released the following statement in response to today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to block the administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“This decision is an important first step towards protecting Oregon’s students, families and educators and a reminder we still have more work to do to protect DACA recipients. The ruling impacts approximately 650,000 DACA recipients nationwide including more than 11,000 in Oregon.
"As we move forward, the department reaffirms our commitment to protecting the rights of our DREAMers. ODE will continue to support districts in redoubling Oregon’s efforts to ensure schools and classrooms are safe, inclusive, welcoming and respectful for all educators, students and their families, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status or documentation status.”
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) issued the following statement following the Supreme Court’s decision.
“The Supreme Court’s decision today restores protections for young people that never should have been stripped away. The attempt by Donald Trump and his Administration in 2017 to terminate the DACA program left me anguished for the children and young adults who know no other home and the families who love them. The Administration threatened almost 700,000 young adults, many of whom have lived in the US for most of their life, with deportation to countries they do not know. The Court rightly overturned the Administration’s “arbitrary and capricious” action.
“I have spoken with many Dreamers in NW Oregon, and with every conversation I am inspired by the resiliency and hope of these young adults. DACA allowed them to dream about their future, and to build lives, families, and careers — until the Trump administration placed them in limbo. Now they can dream again.
“Dreamers have grown up here, and they are an important part of our community and our economy. I will continue to fight for them and their dreams, as I did when I proudly voted in favor of H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act. I call on the Senate to pass the bill immediately to provide long-term protections and a path to citizenship.”
The following is Portland Community College reaction to the ruling.
Today, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has reached a 5-4 decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides work permits and protection from deportation for close to 800,000 DACA recipients in the U.S.
In particular, the Supreme Court noted that these recipients relied on the DACA program in continuing to put down roots in the U.S., by enrolling in degree programs, embarking on careers, starting businesses, purchasing homes, and starting their own families.
“We are overjoyed by this decision,” Portland Community College President Mark Mitsui said. “While we are in a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Portland Community College remains committed to every member of our community, and it stands with our DACAmented and DREAMer students, and all immigrants regardless of immigration status. The college will continue to advocate for a more robust, humane, long-term solution for these childhood arrivals and firmly opposes any executive action or legislation that would unfairly deprive DACA recipients their right to pursue their educational goals in their country of residence.”
On Dec. 20, 2016, the PCC Board of Directors resolved to make PCC a “Sanctuary College” when concerns emerged about the impact of potential changes in federal immigration policy for undocumented and documented immigrant students. Concerns centered on potential changes to federal laws and policies that protect individuals from discrimination and harassment.
Mitsui said it is vital that every member of the PCC community feels safe and welcomed.
“At Portland Community College, we hold dear a vision for our community and for our country—a vision of a diverse and an inclusive democracy,” Mitsui said. “We believe in our DREAMers. They are leaders, scholars, and community supporters. They are key members of student government, active participants in clubs and organizations, scholarship earners, program initiators, people who, every day, contribute in countless ways to the diversity, inclusiveness, and excellence of our college.
“This is, quite clearly, an issue of equity and justice for the several hundred thousand people who only know the U.S. as home,” he continued.
President Mitsui said it’s important to support DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) students. Last November, PCC welcomed more than 220 attendees from throughout the metro area for PCC’s inaugural DREAMers Breakfast, which raised more than $36,000 for scholarships through the PCC Foundation to help support PCC’s DACA students who lack access to federal financial aid.
In 2017, through the Oregon Immigrant and Refugee Funders Collaborative, Meyer Memorial Trust awarded PCC Foundation a $50,000 grant to help launch the DREAMers Resource Center, located at the Rock Creek Campus. At the time it was the first resource center for undocumented students at any Oregon community college or university. Today, it provides outreach, education, advocacy and community resources, bilingual materials, and funding for urgent and emergency services for undocumented and DACA students and their families.
“We will continue to collaborate with institutions, agencies and community organizations that uphold the mission of PCC and the United States Constitution of ‘equal protection under the law,’” Mitsui said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.