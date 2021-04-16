A family dog alerted the lone resident of a burning house in Rainier, allowing the resident to escape the fire.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) responded to the house, in the 68000 block of Whitney Road, fire shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, April 16.
Firefighters required water to be shuttled by water tender from Trojan. CRFR reports the home is a total loss and the cause of the blaze was under investigation as of Friday morning.
CRFR sent two engines, three tenders, one chief and 11 firefighters to the fire scene.
Clatskanie Fire District covered a medical call in Rainier for CRFR while crews were at the fire. Columbia River PUD assisted crews at the fire scene.
