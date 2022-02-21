A new Rainier business has opened, presenting another avenue for locals to buy and sell secondhand goods.
Dody’s Doo Dads is situated between HOPE Chest Thrift Store and Evergreen Pub at 113 1st Street in Rainier.
The secondhand store, managed by Doris Wheeler, daughter Amber, and partner Jason Davis, supplies treasures and oddities of all kinds.
A share of old and new goods comingles on the shelves, encompassing “anything from baby clothes to jewelry,” Wheeler said.
The store owners procure their items in a variety of ways, according to Wheeler.
“Sometimes they’re brought into the store,” she said. “Sometimes I go to somebody and buy the estate rather than selling (the item) for them. I just buy the whole thing and I go over and pick out what I want. There are different ways to go about it.”
Dody’s Doo Dads makes a 10% commission on the items sold through vendors.
Those interested in selling can stop by the store anytime and talk to Wheeler or Davis to get set up.
Wheeler said she and her partner have 30-odd years between them in the selling business, but this is the first time she and her partner have a place to run their operations.
“Our community’s been very positive,” Wheeler said, in terms of the community’s reception to Dody’s. “The ones that I spoke to around town, people from the town that came in, it’s all been positive.”
Wheeler and Davis’s social media posts generated a lot of positive community feedback, according to Facebook comments.
She hopes that unveiling her collection of doodads will draw in community members, whether buying or selling.
“I hope to bring something for people to do, a place where locals here and Rainier and Clatskanie can come, and they can put their stuff in here on consignment, their artwork, and things and we can share the different items that they make,” Wheeler said.
“We’re trying to pull business down to downtown because it’s just so beautiful down there and (there’s) so much space for other opportunities for people just like us,” Davis added. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Shoppers in downtown Rainier can peruse the unusual, the handcrafted, and the rare Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store held a grand opening Friday, Feb. 4. Pastries and coffee were provided for patrons to enjoy as they strolled the aisles, with proceeds from the baked good sales going to HOPE of Rainier.
Follow the business’s Instagram @dody.doo.dads for more information or to find out more about items sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.