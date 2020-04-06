Teachers and staff in Clatskanie and other Columbia County school districts are now sending out Distance Learning materials to students at home under Gov. Brown's Stay at Home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Class learning tools and work sheets are included in the materials, along with Chrome books for any student that needs one for the home work.
School buses are transporting the materials to parents waiting at the students' bus stop locations. Parents were also allowed to pick up the materials at local schools using the state's social distancing practices.
Under Brown's orders, all K-12 schools are closed until at Least April 28. Schools are following the Distance Learning project ordered by the Oregon Department of Education.
Graduation decisions were still pending as of Monday afternoon, April 6.
Follow the latest developments here online and in the Friday edition of The Chief.
