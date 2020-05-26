Recognition is in the works for foster parents in Clatskanie, Westport, Rainier and across Columbia County.
The Oregon Department of Human Service (DHS) Columbia County Foster Parents Appreciation Project has launched a community-engagement effort honoring local foster parents.
The effort marks May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month.
"Each year it is our honor to acknowledge the commitment and incredible work that our foster families do every day with the children in our custody," according to coordinator Ana Hadar-Ziady. "The state of Oregon would not be able to provide safe haven for children and teens from hard places without our dedicated foster parents."
This year, during the time of COVID-19, Hadar-Ziady said it is more important than ever that community partners, stakeholders and individuals come together to visibly show appreciation and support of the local foster families.
"Our foster families are on the front lines in a way that no other essential workers are right now," Hadar-Ziady said." They are caring for our state’s most vulnerable children 24/7. Every day they are protecting, nurturing and loving all the children in their homes during this crisis."
According to Hadar-Ziady, the local foster parents have no babysitting, no regular respite, no regular school, no camps, no in-person counseling and "no end in sight."
"Columbia County Foster families need to know that their community cares about them and appreciates the hard work they are doing," she said. "This message of support is more crucial than ever as our community struggles to deal with the challenges of the coronavirus.
The local project
“Dinner’s On Us” is the theme of this year’s appreciation no contact event. Every sponsor will be included in a short video message of support delivered to all the foster families.
On May 30 individual or group donors personalized video message of encouragement, solidarity and support will reach every certified foster and adoptive family in Columbia County and they will get a much-deserved night off from cooking dinner, according to a release from the DHS, which states,
"A BBQ Box full of delicious food, desert and party supplies will be delivered to their doorstep. We need your help to pull this off!"
"Let’s show Columbia County foster parents how wide the support for them is in Columbia County," Hadar-Ziady said. "We currently have 75 foster homes and we will be feeding 136 adults and 175 children. Your BBQ Box sponsorship will support our local foster families and the local businesses that have always supported our foster parent events in pre-COVID-19 times."
Sponsorship Cost
- Large BBQ Box $100
- Medium BBQ Box $50.00
- Small BBQ Box: $25.00
How to get involved
Email Ana Hadar-Ziady ana.j.hadar-ziady@state.or.us to receive instructions on submitting your “Dinner’s On Us” Foster Parent Appreciation Personalized Video Message.
Contact Ana at 503-396-0555 with any questions.
Make checks to:
Department of Human Services Child Welfare Columbia County
Mail checks to:
- Department of Human Services Child Welfare
- Attn: Ana Hadar-Ziady/Dinner’s On US
- 500 N. Columbia River Hwy. Ste. 220
- St. Helens OR 97051-1200
