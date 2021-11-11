The Chief has learned that the sale of the former Humps Restaurant is in the works and could be transformed into a mixed-use location.
The structure, located in the middle of the city, is nestled on the banks of the Clatskanie River. The building offers a 12,000-square-foot interior in a two-story building which includes a basement.
ARK Real Estate, Inc. Principal Broker Jenny Erhardt said the sale of the Humps property is pending, and the new owners are expected to work on the new building by the end of the year.
The potential buyers of the property had not been identified at press time, but they are already envisioning what to do with the property located at 50 Columbia River Highway, according to Erhardt.
“There will be retail and wholesale operations taking place in the building and potentially even recreational activities,” Erhardt said.
The former restaurant has been sitting idle since Dec. 2018, attracting speculation from passersby as to what the future of the property holds.
On July 17, The Chief conducted a poll asking readers how they would like to see the former Humps Restaurant transformed. The majority of readers favored the idea of the property becoming a craft brewery.
In an article published by The Chief in the summer of 2019, Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President Monica Seidl said Humps had been the center of discussion as an economic trigger for the city.
“There has been hope that it may become a brew pub at some point,” she said. “That a large company would come in and reopen it so that it could become an iconic location on the way to the coast.”
“Humps should be a great thing if we can find an owner,” Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich said in the 2019 article. “If you’ve got a cold beer and a good sandwich, that’s about all it takes.”
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman told The Chief in 2020, that he would like to see the building continue to be used as a restaurant, with the Hump’s name attached.
“It was a historical landmark in Clatskanie and a destination,” Hinkelman said. “I would like to see that happen again for the city. It doesn’t have to be a traditional restaurant, a brew pub or something like that. I would like to see the building occupied and used as a restaurant, because that’s what it’s been for 50-60 years.”
The beloved fixture of Clatskanie closed on Aug. 27, 2017, in response to a combination of diminishing business and costly overhead, according General Manager Jeremiah Cameron. Cameron is the son of owners Rob and Brenda Cameron, who reopened Humps in 2014 after previous owners shut it down in 2011.
In 2020, Humps was listed for sale at $850,000. The specific 2021 sale details are pending.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.