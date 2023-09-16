County Logo
Courtesy photo

Columbia County is poised to fill the important role of medical examiner. Columbia County has not had its own medical examiner in almost 30 years. The Chief spoke with Columbia County Medicolegal Death Investigator Rebecca Fieken, who is shepherding the process.

The duties of a medical examiner include overseeing all death investigations under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, preparing death certificates, interpreting toxicology analyses, and bringing medical expertise to the evaluation of medical history and physical examination of the deceased.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Are you excited about the return of high school sports this fall?

You voted: