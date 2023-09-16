Columbia County is poised to fill the important role of medical examiner. Columbia County has not had its own medical examiner in almost 30 years. The Chief spoke with Columbia County Medicolegal Death Investigator Rebecca Fieken, who is shepherding the process.
The duties of a medical examiner include overseeing all death investigations under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, preparing death certificates, interpreting toxicology analyses, and bringing medical expertise to the evaluation of medical history and physical examination of the deceased.
Since Columbia County has been without a medical examiner, any cases requiring an autopsy are sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas, Oregon.
“The State Medical Examiner’s Office has seven Board Certified Forensic Pathologists overseeing all 36 counties within Oregon and provides all autopsy services to those 36 counties,” Fieken said.
While there are not any formal requirements to be a medicolegal death investigator, the ideal individuals, and often the most successful ones, typically have a combination background of education and skills encompassing areas of medicine and law, according to Fieken.
Candidates with character
“Character also plays a huge role in the success of an individual in this field,” Fieken said. “This field is physically, mentally and emotionally demanding. Most ideal qualities include adaptability to working in unpredictable environments, sound decision making, critical thinking, integrity, appropriate sensitivity in delicate situations and the observant ability to appropriately manage the emotional burden of repetitive exposure to trauma, death and disease and above all compassion and empathy.”
“My current position, Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator, was established and filled by the District Attorney’s Office with the help of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office,” Fieken said, adding, “The Medical Examiner position is a contracted position with the county and appointed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Medical examiners are not required to be a specialist in death investigation or pathology, but they must be a licensed physician, in contrast to a coroner. According to the National Institute of Health, a coroner is an elected layperson who often does not have professional training.
“The term medical examiner is the job title of a physician or pathologist working in the capacity of a government agency,” Fieken said.
In the state of Oregon, a medical examiner may be a medical physician with acquired duties in the field and does not have to be a forensic pathologist.
“Only a Board-Certified Forensic Pathologist may perform autopsies. In the case of a medical doctor as a medical examiner, their field of study would be any branch of medicine and not necessarily in pathology or forensics,” Fieken said. “A forensic pathologist specializes in pathology and forensics after graduating medical school.”
Any new staff who will work under the medical examiner will be appointed by the Columbia County’s District Attorney’s office.
