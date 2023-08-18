Following a contentious board meeting, the Chair of the Rainier Cemetery District board has resigned from her position.
During the Rainier Cemetary District (RCD) board meeting Aug. 16, Chair Judy Lepin made motions of no confidence in Directors Rick Fletcher and Scott Falconer.
Following public outcry, the RCD held elections in May to increase the number of members of the RCD board from three to five. Lepin, Fletcher, David St. Onge, and Jim McGlone were elected during the May Special Districts Election.
The basis for the motions was Lepin’s issue with the lack of transparency regarding the employment of District Bookkeeper/Manager Cyndi Warren and the contract between the district and Warren’s company CMW, LLC.
Lepin alleged that Warren and CMW, LLC has been operating as an undocumented employee for around two years. Lepin also stated that CMW, LLC operates without a bond or business insurance. In addition, Lepin took issue with CMW, LLC’s billing of RCD and other clients for business expenses and said that CMW, LLC has been taking pay in advance for the completion of the hours it is being paid. Another component of Lepin’s concern is the variety of tasks CMW, LLC is in charge of for the board without documentation of the job position she fulfills.
“CMW has no job application, no job description, no job background, or prior management background for the job she had for two years as the liaison. When asked to provide timesheets for the approximate $1,000 a month she pays herself, she can’t. When asked for the minutes to the meeting or the board approval for this position, and the $50 salary per hour being paid, she can’t,” Lepin said. “CMW spends RCD money on items that are not brought before the board for a vote.”
Lepin stated it was unclear whether she was a contract or district employee. Fletcher strongly stated that she was a contract employee and said that CMW, LLC does have a bond. Fletcher could not present the bond, and Lepin said that it had not been presented when she requested it from Warren.
Fletcher stated that Warren had served the district well in the past two years when staffing was an issue. Lepin was not hoping to recoup back pay but was hoping for the legal documentation of her employment. A back-and-forth between Fletcher and Lepin did not prove productive, as Fletcher maintained that Warren was a contract employee, while Lepin continued questioning the status of Warren’s employment.
Lepin began asking the assembled audience of about 15 people about the status of Warren’s employment. At that point, a concerned member of the public spoke up.
“I don’t feel good about any of the attitude, the questions and responses from the audience. This is all board business that they should be handling, and they’re not,” the citizen said. “You are all intelligent people, you should be able to perform well in this setting, and it’s not happening. This is embarrassing. I’m embarrassed for our cemetery district.”
The citizen preferred to remain unidentified. County Commissioner Margaret Magruder was in attendance, and the citizen asked whether there is training that the board can take to improve their issues working together.
Magruder did inform the audience that the RCD board had attended a Special District Association board training last week.
Lepin made a motion to revisit the contract for CMW, LLC.
“I would like to make a motion that RCD revisit their contract with CMW, and put requirements in there that she carry insurance and a bond, and that she pay herself after she’s done her job, and that she no longer pays for her business expenses out of our money, including her education, she is a contract employee, so, therefore, they belong to CMW, LLC,” Lepin said.
Jim McGlone seconded the motion. The motion passed with votes from McGlone, Lepin, and David St. Onge. Fletcher and Falconer voted, nay.
No confidence
After other business was discussed, Lepin brought a motion of no confidence against Fletcher. The basis for the motion was that Fletcher was not observing legal duties as an employer and that he did not respect the liability or responsibility of the district to the taxpayers, among other issues.
Lepin pointed to the fact that new board members could not attain board records to investigate board practices as a factor in her motion. Lepin’s statements began to border on personal when she raised the issue of Fletcher missing board meetings to attend to his father.
The resolve of the vote of no confidence was for Fletcher to change his behavior and that he act on behalf of the taxpayers. St. Onge seconded the motion.
During the discussion, Fletcher refuted things Lepin had said during her motion. Fletcher and Lepin again spoke over each other as Fletcher discussed a point of interest about his communicating with legal council regarding the release of documents to the new board. Lepin and Fletcher continued to talk over each other.
St. Onge needed to smash his hand on the table to restore order over the disagreement.
“This shouldn’t be done here, Judy’s acting like a child,” Fletcher said.
St. Onge said the outburst was “uncalled for,” but he reinforced to Lepin that Fletcher had the floor. Fletcher also alleged that Lepin tried to hold an illegal quorum that Fletcher put a stop to.
McGlone said that he wants the five board members to get along. Fletcher then said that the board should “pass on this” and that he is on the board to serve the taxpayers. In regard to the vote of no confidence for Rick Fletcher, the motion failed three to one, with Lepin the only vote for and McGlone, Fletcher, and Falconer voting against.
Lepin then issued a second vote of no confidence for Falconer because of his continued approval of payments made to CMW, LLC, without investigating the legality of the position. Lepin also ended the motion with an insult to Falconer, implying he only follows what Fletcher says.
St. Onge again needed to restore order and told Lepin that the comment was out of order. St. Onge opted to table the motion as it was skewing into a personal argument.
Resignation
The meeting went on largely without issue after the discussion of the votes of no confidence and CMW, LLC. Public comment was held to the end, and members of the community addressed concerns they had.
Community members expressed that they were disheartened by the board’s inability to work together. After addressing other agenda items and public comment, the board entered an executive session regarding the salary of the RCD’s Sexton.
After agreeing on the terms, they returned to regular session and adjourned the meeting. The day following the meeting, on Aug. 17, Lepin resigned from her position on the board.
“I gave the board every opportunity last night to show concern over the way in which their money and employee files are being mishandled. The prior board members don’t want CMW to take a fall for receiving $21,000 in 2 years as an undocumented employee because it shows that they allowed it. I never could get a job description for what that salary was for. And found no board approval for any of it,” Lepin told The Chief. “Our taxpayers are the ones that asked me to do all the investigation I have done. I did not choose to be a board member for this reason. You can tell the taxpayers that I found their reasons for concern they have voiced over the past year to be well-founded.”
Clarification
In the published edition of this article, The Chief reported that Cyndi Warren was not in attendance of this meeting, however Warren has alerted us that she was there. We are happy to set the record straight.
