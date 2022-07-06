Senate Bill 48 (SB 48) became law July 1. The bill adjusts Oregon’s pretrial release system.
SB 48 eliminates certain mandatory minimum-security amounts currently in statute and requires individualized assessments based on objective criteria when making release determinations and setting security, according to information posted on the Columbia County Facebook site.
In addition, SB 48 directs judges to enter a standing pretrial release order specifying people and offenses subject to release on recognizance, conditional release, and people not eligible for release until an arraignment.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said while SB 48 was designed to ensure people are held in custody based on the severity level of their crime and criminal history and not based on their ability to pay bail, he is concerned.
“While I understand this takes a more equitable approach to bail, I am concerned about the potential negative implication to the safety of our communities. SB 48 essentially removes local control and requires the Sheriff’s Office to immediately release people who we would have previously housed in jail until trial,” Pixley said.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office released a statement in late June following Gov. Kate Brown’s signing of the bill into law. The release states in part:
“SB48 will have the effect of requiring the release of a significant number of criminal suspects from police custody, without bail, back into the community,” the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office release states. “Essentially, anyone arrested for committing a property crime such as theft, burglary, car theft, trespass, or a non-domestic violence assault, arson, unlawful purchase of a firearm and many other crimes, will not be able to be kept in jail any longer than it takes to process them.”
In the release the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office states a negative effect of the law is people suffering mental health illnesses who are in custody for lower level offenses will be released and miss the opportunity for connecting with mental health services, which may prevent future criminal activity.
The Curry County Sheriff's Office released a statement from its jail commander concerning the new release law.
"Some of these releases have conditions as part of the release and others are released without conditions, the Currey County Sheriff's Office release states. "It’s understandable that this new law would create confusion about who would remain in custody and who would be released."
Under this new law most property crimes, most misdemeanor non-domestic person crimes and public nuisance (disorderly conduct/trespass) crimes do not qualify for lodging at the jail, according to the Currey County Sheriff's release.
"People can still be arrested and brought to the jail for processing," the release states. "However, unless one of the listed “overrides” from the courts exists, the person will be released when processing is completed. Also, since the new law abolishes the existing bail schedule; some people arrested on crimes that can be lodged, will not have an assigned bail amount until the person is arranged by a judge."
The Currey County Sheriff's Office release said the new law mandates release on charges that used to be lodged in Curry County Jail. These crimes include Assault on a Peace Officer and Aggravated Harassment.
"Here at the Curry County Jail, we are working closely with our local State Court partners to ensure the law is being followed and those that can be held, be lodged to the best of our ability," the release reads.
Local DA reaction
In accordance with Chief Justice Order 22-010, Presiding Judge Michael T. Clarke is issuing an order which sets the specific criteria for who will be released on recognizance, who will be released with conditions, and who will be held in jail until they appear before a judge.
“I would like to personally thank Judge Clarke for prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community while crafting our local pretrial release orders,” Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier said.
SB 48 significantly reforms Oregon’s pretrial detention system by reducing the importance of bail and establishing standards for victim notification, input, and safety considerations, according to a release from Columbia County.
"The goal of SB 48 is to create more consistent, fair, and equitable justice practices across Oregon while enhancing victim notice and input," the county release states.
“This is really all about making sure that we have a pathway for people who are safe in the community to be released without putting family capacity or income levels in their way,” Oregon State Rep. Pam Marsh said.
Read the Oregon Legislative summary of SB 48 attached.
