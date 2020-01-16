If your are seeking services or information from city departments in St. Helens, officials are asking that you make a personal visit to the City offices, due to a phone, computer and email City systems outage.
According to the City of St. Helens website, all the City’s phones, email, and computer system are offline and will remain so until at least Tuesday, Jan. 21. This affects all City departments, including City Hall, Library, Public Works, Police, and the Recreation Center.
Emergency 911 and non-emergency dispatch (503-397-1521) are still working.
“If you need to reach a City department before next week, you will need to go to their physical location to speak to a staff member,” the City’s website message reads. “We apologize for this inconvenience. I.T. staff is aware of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem.”
There has been no official details released by the City about what caused the systems disruption.
